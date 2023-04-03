Loading player

On Sunday evening, in the postponement of the 28th matchday of Serie A, top-ranked Napoli were beaten 4-0 at home by Milan. For a team that had only lost twice, and always 1-0, it was the worst defeat of the season, coinciding with its worst performance. Milan, on the other hand, played an almost perfect game, even quite surprisingly, given that they hadn’t won since February and in recent times had had great difficulty in proposing the intense and offensive style of play with which they had won the last Scudetto.

Napoli were without their starting centre-forward Victor Osimhen, the league’s top scorer, and his game became complicated right from the start. Milan took the lead after fifteen minutes of play and doubled their lead within ten minutes. Napoli’s reaction was rather embarrassed, so in the second half Milan, visibly in better shape and “in the game”, were able to score two more goals before the 70th minute, ending the match well in advance.

It was a heavy defeat, but little changes for the standings. Napoli remain firmly in the lead with 71 points, 16 more than Lazio and 20 more than Milan (who beat third-placed Inter by one point in winning). With ten matches to go, there aren’t many doubts about awarding the Scudetto, just as there aren’t any in Naples, which has already started celebrating its probable championship victory 33 years after the last one on its streets. But the defeat against Milan, unexpected in how it came, served to remind us that the season cannot yet be said to be over.

In addition to the last ten days of the championship, in a few days (12 and 18 April) Napoli and Milan will meet again in the quarter-finals of the Champions League: whoever wins will play in the semi-final against the winner between Inter and Benfica (Napoli has never reached the Champions League final, Milan have not played in one since 2007). Before Sunday evening’s match, Napoli were given as favourites, also because Milan still seemed to be in crisis, but now it’s much more difficult to make predictions.

