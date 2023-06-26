What does Saudi Arabia want from football

Loading player

The purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo by Saudi side Al-Nassr last January appears to have marked the beginning of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious expansion plans in professional football. In recent weeks, or since the summer phase of the so-called transfer market began, the Saudi teams, some of which are managed by the government, have been signing some of the most well-known players around thanks to their practically unlimited financial resources.

The main local football league is the Saudi Pro League. At the moment it is certainly not comparable to the European leagues or even to other more competitive tournaments outside Europe. But Saudi Arabia’s goal is to significantly improve it in the shortest possible time to make it a viable and competitive alternative on an international scale. The strategy is quite clear: to convince the champions of European teams to move to Saudi Arabia by paying them much more than everyone else can afford to do.

Al-Nassr, for example, has guaranteed Cristiano Ronaldo a contract that will allow him to earn over 200 million euros in two and a half years until June 2025. According to estimates by the American magazine Forbes that’s the highest salary ever for an athlete, but that record may already be surpassed, as French striker Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid team-mate, moved to another Saudi team, the Al-Ittihad, signing a contract worth around 200 million euros which, however, will be paid in two years. The same club has also signed French international midfielder N’Golo Kanté, who will earn a total of €100m over four seasons.

Ronaldo, Benzema and Kanté are over 30 years old and are on their way to the end of their respective careers. They were also free to sign a new contract having released themselves from previous clubs before accepting offers from Saudi clubs. But in the meantime the Arabs have started, and in some cases concluded, negotiations for younger and more coveted players on the market. These are players still under contract with their respective clubs and for them, in addition to the salary money, an expense must therefore be faced to buy them. This is the case, for example, of the Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, for whom Al-Nassr has offered Inter around 23 million euros and a contract worth 20 million a year to the player. Among the objectives of the Saudi teams there also seem to be the Serbian Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic Savic and the Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola.

The country is therefore getting serious and does not set limits. After having also tried to convince the Argentine champion Lionel Messi, who however preferred the United States, the Al-Hilal team also concluded two important signings. The first was Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, for whom 55 million were paid to English club Wolverhampton. Then it was the turn of Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who moved from Napoli to Chelsea last summer and has now been bought by Al-Hilal for 24 million euros on a contract worth 25 million per season. French-Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who will play for Al-Ahli, and Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who is close to joining Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, are also ready to move from Chelsea to Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, the Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who has just finished the season on loan at Inter and returned to Chelsea, but would like to continue playing in Milan, rejected a Saudi proposal. As for the coaches, in recent weeks the Arab teams have contacted, so far without success, Josè Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri.

This new wave of millionaire offers from Saudi Arabia has also involved Milan and one of its best players, Sandro Tonali. The midfielder, who seemed to become the new AC Milan captain, will instead move to Newcastle, the English club which since 2021 has been controlled by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), the investment fund managed directly by the government, which has an estimated assets of approximately 620 billion US dollars. Milan will collect over 70 million euros for the sale of Tonali to Newcastle and the player will earn almost 10 million per season.

PIF is headed by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, who is also currently the incumbent Prime Minister. There are four Arab teams directly controlled by the fund and, not surprisingly, they are the most active in the transfer market: Al-Ittihad, which won the last championship, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Al-Ahli and the ‘Al-Hilal. PIF holds 75 percent of the shares of all four companies, while the remaining shares – according to what was officially communicated by the fund – are owned by non-profit associations. In each team participating in the Saudi Pro League – from next year they will increase from 16 to 18 – a maximum of 8 foreigners can play.

The unlimited expenditure of the Saudi clubs partially mirrors what the Chinese teams did a few years ago, which bought dozens of players from Europe, paying them very high sums only to then interrupt the investments on government orders. At the moment it is difficult to understand whether Saudi Arabia’s plan can last for a long time, but the economic resources are considered very solid and the Saudi Pro League already has a higher competitive level than the Chinese championship at the time.

Football has always enjoyed great popularity in the country and since the late 1990s certain teams in the Saudi league used to buy important players at the end of their careers, such as the Brazilians Bebeto and Denilson, the Bulgarian Hristo Stoichkov and the Italian Roberto Donadoni. This trend had then intensified in the last decade, before the most recent investments: the former Juventus striker Sebastian Giovinco had played in Saudi Arabia from 2019 to 2021, for example, and for two years the Brazilian Talisca, who was required by several European clubs, plays for Al-Nassr with a contract valid until 2026.

In short, the growth process of Saudi football did not begin this summer and this is also demonstrated by the moderate results obtained by its national team, which has participated in six of the last eight editions of the World Cup and in the last one in Qatar managed to beat the ‘Argentina then winner of the tournament. The real novelty, therefore, is the volume of expenditure by Arab clubs in the transfer market and their ability to buy important and still young players, who could therefore play in the best European teams.

Another factor that allows Saudi Arabia to attract players more easily than Chinese teams could do before is related to the country’s geographical location. The journey to reach Riad or Jeddah from Europe, the cities where the four main teams of the championship are based, is much shorter. Furthermore, many players already frequent that area, spending their holidays in the countries of the Persian Gulf and are therefore more familiar with the local culture.

In addition to football, the Saudis have also invested heavily in other sports and entertainment sectors in recent years, such as Formula 1, golf, wrestling, handball, rallying and the video game industry. PIF’s latest investments in sport are part of the government’s “Vision 2030” plan introduced in 2016 with the aim of financing a series of projects to allow the kingdom’s economy to stop being dependent on oil production. Within this strategy, football and sport in general, thanks to their great popularity, are considered particularly effective tools for achieving the other objective of the plan: to improve the country’s image in the world, in the wake of what was attempted to example Qatar with the World Cup. And Saudi Arabia seems to need it: it is on the so-called Amnesty International blacklist for human rights violations and according to the English weekly Economist it is the fifth most authoritarian country in the world, with a clear tendency to repress any form of dissent and emancipation.

All this does not seem to worry sports institutions too much, starting with FIFA, the international body that governs world football. President Gianni Infantino has never hidden his closeness to Saudi Arabia and has met several times with members of the royal family and the government, who have agreed to finance some of his projects. Furthermore, with the unanimous vote within the council, FIFA itself has decided that the next edition of the Club World Cup – the tournament in which the winning teams of the various continental cups face each other – will be played in Saudi Arabia from 12 to 22 December 2023. The choice was criticized quite harshly by Amnesty International: “Saudi Arabia is attempting to use the glamor and prestige of sport as a public relations tool to distract from its abysmal human rights violations,” he said an executive.

Winning the Club World Cup is one of the Saudi government’s big goals and that explains why PIF is funding its clubs in this summer transfer window. Al-Ittihad will participate in the next tournament in December as the national champions of the host country, while Al-Hilal did not qualify, having lost the final of the last Asian Champions League (AFC Champions League) against of Urawa Reds after winning the 2021 edition.

The economic potential of the Arabs also worries UEFA, the body that governs European football and which seeks to keep the spending limits of the richest teams under control through a regulation known as “Financial Fair Play”, which the Saudis must not respect. “The Arabs spend a lot to buy players who have almost finished their careers. It’s a system that doesn’t favor the development of football, they’re making the same mistake China made a few years ago,” president Aleksander Ceferin said recently.

The managers of Italian football, on the other hand, seem more aligned with the positions of FIFA and willingly accept to exploit the economic benefits made available by the Arabs. The Serie A League has in fact renewed the agreement to have the next two editions of the Italian Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia: now there will be a two-year break, but subsequently the tournament will be played there for another two consecutive seasons, moreover with a different formula and extended to four teams.

On the other hand, the hypothesis that Saudi Arabia could host the 2030 edition of the World Cup together with Egypt and Greece seems to be excluded: the terms of the candidacy, which was never officially presented, would have expired according to the rumors reported by the sports newspaper Spanish Brand. However, it is certain that Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 in the resort of Trojena, where temperatures rarely drop below 8 degrees.

