It is not usual to see it, but it serves as a warning for a dangerous maneuver on the track

The pilot does not receive a sanction, but he does receive a warning. If he repeats, the black flag is removed

In the last GP of Saudi Arabia we could see some black and white flag on track. It is not the most common to see it, taking into account that others like the yellow one are more common. But what does this two-color flag mean?

The meaning is a warning for a dangerous maneuver on track. The pilot does not receive a sanction, but he does receive a warning. If he repeats, he will be shown the black flag.

There are several possible flags in a Grand Prix. In total there are these possibilities:

Black and white checkered flag: to signal the end of the race when the winner enters the finish line.

Yellow flag: warns of a danger on the track and of a section in which you cannot overtake. It can be one flag or two at the same time at the same point.

Red flag: indicates a significant danger that forces the drivers to stop and stop the race.

Green flag: indicates that the race returns to normal after a yellow flag, the end of a hazard or the withdrawal of the safety car.

black flag: It is the immediate expulsion for the pilot to whom it is shown, having to leave the race at that moment.

White flag: points out that there is a slower vehicle on the track such as an ambulance.

Blue flag: warns a pilot that he has another behind him who is lapping him on the track.

Red and yellow flag: reports that the area is slippery due to oil or water.

Black flag and orange circle: notifies the pilots that there is a damaged car that must immediately enter the pits