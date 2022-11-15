Original title: The leader loses the game, and the championship suspense re-emerges – (quote title)

What does the Chinese Super League rely on to “grab the show” for the World Cup (theme)

China Youth Daily, China Youth Daily reporter Guo Jian

On November 12, Shandong Taishan team defeated Hebei team 4:0 to become the league leader. The picture shows Shandong player Guo Tianyu (top) and Hebei player Cui Lin (bottom) fighting for the ball during the game.Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Zheng / photo

In a Chinese Super League match on the evening of November 13th, Wuhan Sanzhen Team was headed by Henan Songshan Longmen Team to overtake the score in the 82nd minute. Seeing that they fell behind 1:2, the team’s mentality became more irritable. After 2 minutes, Liu Yiming, the backbone of the defense, was fierce. He shoveled to Henan foreign aid Kalanga, who fell to the ground with the ball, Henan players begged the referee for an explanation, and the situation on the field was tense-Liu Yiming’s “tough action” that is very likely to cause Kalanga’s injury is a This game is the epitome of the mental imbalance of the Wuhan Three Towns team. After being reversed by the Henan Songshan team, the Wuhan Sanzhen team, which had occupied the top of the standings for a long time, gave up the “leader” position, and the Shandong Taishan team, which was in hot pursuit, finally led the Wuhan Sanzhen team by 3 points after 25 rounds.

In the league standings, Shandong Taishan team has 62 points, Wuhan Sanzhen team has 59 points, and the third-ranked Shanghai Haigang team has only 49 points. The ninth-ranked Meizhou Hakka team (40 points) has as many as 6 teams that are within 3 points, but due to many uncertainties in the AFC Champions League in the new season, and the qualifications are downgraded from 3+1 to 2+2 (the league champion and The FA Cup champion is directly qualified, and the second and third places in the league start from the play-offs). Each club does not attach great importance to fighting for the place in the intercontinental competition. Most teams only want the remaining 9 rounds of the league to “go ahead smoothly”.

There is no doubt that the championship competition between Shandong Taishan and Wuhan Three Towns is becoming the biggest suspense in the rest of the season in the Chinese Super League – creating suspense and retaining suspense, it will be the next month that the Chinese Super League “has to” and Qatar. The biggest bargaining chip in the World Cup “snatch”.

Last weekend, the Chinese Super League officially announced the schedule for the 26th to 31st rounds (a total of 34 rounds in the league this season), from November 21 to December 15, which exactly coincides with the Qatar World Cup: Qatar World Cup on November 21 The opening game at 0:00 on December 15th, the second semi-final at 3:00 a.m. on December 15th (the two teams in the final will be determined), the third/fourth place final at 23:00 pm on December 17th, and the final at 23:00 pm on December 18th, During this period, for Chinese fans, it is unclear whether the attention of the Chinese Super League can be improved by the popularity of the World Cup, but according to past experience, a large number of games in the same time period will indeed cause fans to feel fatigued.

“I’m already mentally prepared. It’s impossible to take care of all the games I want to watch, so I can only give up some.” Xiao Ji, a depressed Wuhan Three Towns fan, made a well-planned “watching schedule” in the circle of friends, although the games he was concerned about were not He will open the whistle at the same time, but he needs to go to work normally on weekdays, and he can’t spend too much energy on football. “For example, on the evening of the 21st, Wuhan Three Towns had a good time with Meizhou Hakka (19:30), and then just watched the World Cup England. Against Iran (21:00), the Netherlands game at 24:00 late at night should be impossible to watch.”

Fans have limited energy, especially in the group stage of the World Cup, the Chinese Super League can only “plug in”, and the die-hard fans who can still maintain great enthusiasm for the Chinese Super League during the World Cup should become the “object of care” for the local league. Their need to “watch their own team in action” shouldn’t be drowned out by the World Cup craze.

Relying on the “suspense of the championship” and the “snatch” of the World Cup, the Chinese Super League is also a last resort. After all, the “relegation” and “relegation” are not as exciting as the previous seasons. In the official stage, what can put the “Chinese Super League” on the “hot search” is very likely to be bad news that makes fans feel sad again, such as the “god manipulation” of relegation teams, and the retention of unpaid teams.

China Youth Daily, Beijing, November 14th