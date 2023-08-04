What does the Gvardiol transfer mean for Akanji?

The transfer of the Croatian increases the number of central defenders at the English champions to six. With that, the coach Josep Guardiola stays true to his amazing new line.

Josko Gvardiol replaces Harry Maguire as the most expensive central defender in the world.

Tim Goode / Imago

Unlike most new players at Manchester City, who usually need a year to settle in at the club, Manuel Akanji earned himself a regular place in defense straight away in the summer of 2022. And he hasn’t given it up since then. Only three outfield players (Rodri, Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gündogan) lasted longer for City than the Swiss international.

