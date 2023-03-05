When trying to lose weight, you need to take into account which factors influence weight loss. It’s about a mix of entirely individual aspects which can also greatly change expectations in terms of weight loss and time required to reach an acceptable target weight.

What factors influence weight loss?

So let’s see which factors influence weight loss and how they interact with each other.

The age

As we age, the composition of our body changes. We lose muscle mass and gain fat. Regular physical activity and a healthy diet can delay this process, and many older adults boast great muscular strength and endurance. However, this is not the only implication of the aging process: it has been shown that the metabolic rates of our internal organs progressively decrease with age. These organs also become smaller. As a result, they need fewer calories to function properly and this will have a significant impact on our overall energy needs. To know more: Fit After 50: The Do’s and Don’ts

The sex

In general, it is easier for men to lose the extra pounds, but the biological differences are not so obvious. In fact, men have a resting metabolic rate between 5% and 10% higher than women of similar build. This is because women tend to have more fat than muscle and adipose tissue is less metabolically active. But that doesn’t automatically mean that women lose less weight on the same diet as men. According to a systematic review published in the journal Obesity Reviews, the effects of weight loss interventions are not significantly different between genders and there is no evidence that they should adopt different weight loss strategies. It is possible that other factors are at play, not just body composition.

Activity level

The more physical activity you do, the more calories you burn. But time spent exercising is not the key factor: intensity is important.

A leisurely stroll or yoga class won’t have the same effect as a 10-kilometer run. How you train and how you go about your physical activity are equally important to your activity levels.

Adding strength training to your regular exercise routine helps you maintain and build more muscle mass. Muscle is a very metabolically active tissue, so more muscle means a higher Resting Metabolic Rate – RMR and more calories burned at rest.

Some fitness pros argue whether high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is superior to steady-pace cardio (such as cycling or jogging) in terms of the number of calories burned. However, both show similar effects on body composition; the scientists point out that HIIT may be more time-efficient, requiring nearly 40 percent less exercise time. To know more: The best sports to lose weight.

Hydration level

Does drinking water help you lose weight? Hydration definitely plays a role in weight loss, even if its effect is not direct. According to Frontiers in Nutrition magazine, drinking more water helps reduce portion control and increase lipolysis, or the breakdown of fat tissue.

Animal studies have also shown that dehydration can lead to hormonal changes that can increase the risk of obesity and associated diseases. Are you wondering how much water you should drink? The recommended intake is 2 liters per day, but the exact amount your body needs depends on several factors.

Genetics

Your genes may be partly responsible for your difficulty losing weight. As reported in Genes & Nutrition magazine, a growing number of studies identify gene variants associated with increased fat mass. These variants can interact with specific environmental factors and increase the risk of obesity.

The sleep

Does sleeping burn calories? Not exactly. But maintaining good sleep patterns can make all the difference to your weight loss efforts. Research published in the journal Nutrients has shown that a single sleepless night increases the desire for high-calorie and nutrient-poor foods, such as biscuits and sugary drinks. Disturbed sleep also tends to increase calorie burn.

Furthermore, this leads to an alteration in the levels of hormones associated with appetite control. A study published in the journal Sleep suggests that one hour less sleep five nights a week may lead to a lower rate of fat loss in people on low-calorie diets. What’s more, “recovery” sleep may not fully reverse these far-reaching changes in body composition.

Lo stress

Psychological stress is another factor that can affect the speed of weight loss. Feeling pressured can reduce sleep quality, increase appetite, intensify cravings, and decrease motivation to exercise. At the same time, there is growing evidence that practicing mindful eating can reduce cravings and increase your chances of achieving your weight loss goals.

Gut health

Can you take probiotics to lose weight? It can be effective. Scientists are increasingly pointing to gut health as a factor in obesity. The amount and type of gut microbes that reside in our gut can determine the rate of weight loss. For example, bacterial strains such as Ruminococcus gnavus were found to be more common in obese subjects. Their presence also decreases during weight loss. Meanwhile, the number of bacterial strains such as Akkermansia muciniphila and obese Alistipes were higher in lean subjects. To know more: Probiotics: what they are and what they are for.

The hormones

Some hormonal disorders impact the rate of weight loss. A good example is hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones that stimulate the metabolism, which in turn can promote weight gain. As reported in the International Journal of Obesity, higher baseline levels of thyroid hormones have been linked to better weight loss outcomes.

