Legendary Italian striker and Salernitana manager Filippo Inzaghi had strong words for his team after their disappointing 6-1 defeat to Juventus, in which Guillermo Ochoa’s substitute conceded all six goals. Inzaghi expressed his frustration at the team’s performance and vowed to work even harder to turn things around.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, fans of Ochoa are pleading for his return to the field after a string of poor results for Salernitana. The goalkeeper, who is currently battling an injury, has been sorely missed by the team, and his absence was noticeable in their recent match against Juventus.

FoxSports has reported that Ochoa is still sidelined with his injury, and it remains to be seen when he will be able to return to action. The Mexican goalkeeper’s presence is sorely missed by the club, and the fans are hopeful that he will be back on the pitch soon to help turn things around for Salernitana.

In the midst of the disappointment, Ochoa is still determined to make a strong comeback and is eager to help his team bounce back from their recent poor results. The fans are eagerly awaiting his return, and Salernitana will be hoping for a quick recovery for their star goalkeeper.

Share this: Facebook

X

