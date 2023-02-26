Home Sports what happened and why – breaking latest news
In the 13th minute of Bologna-Inter, referee Orsato nullifies Barrow’s lead. Many protests from the hosts for an alleged hand ball in the same action

Bologna and Inter, on the same field on which the nerazzurri they lost, in fact, the Scudetto last season, ending up knocked out by a duck of They work (2-1). The case explodes in the 13th minute, when the rossoblu take the lead with Barrowwhich beats Drunk with a beautiful diagonal. At the Dall’Ara the Bologna fans rejoice, but the referee Bearded I don’t give the ok to resume the game. A few minutes pass, an unnerving wait for both sides, then the match director goes to the Var to double-check the action and – after a very quick look at the replay – decides to cancel the advantage of the Emilians.

Goal disallowed in Barrow, the reason

Offside by Dominguez, who does not touch the ball but in front of Onana, thus blocking the view of the Nerazzurri goalkeeper. Inter therefore rejoices while the Bologna players protest. The reason? In the moments before Barrow’s shot, it was Ferguson who called the attention of the referee for a touch of the arm in the box by Darmian on his attempted cross. These frames also end up in the replay shown by the Var to Orsato. But the referee, looking at the images, decides that the touch of the arm by the Nerazzurri winger was fortuitous and therefore no penalty. Offside confirmed and goal disallowed.

February 26, 2023 (change February 26, 2023 | 1:53 pm)

