In the Portiamo Grand Prix, Joel Kelso violently rear-ended Holgado, winner of the race, once he crossed the finish line. Blame the film on the helmet

But the Ajo Motorsport driver risked not being able to celebrate due to Joel Kelso who, in trying to remove the tear-off (the helmet film that allows the necessary protection and clear visibility during the race) once he crossed the finish line, did not see Hidalgo (who had slowed down during the celebrations and was in the trajectory ) centering it fully. The Australian, ninth, crashed in a disastrous manner, remaining on the ground for a few minutes before getting up in pain. The pilot was then transported to the hospital for tests. No problem however for the Spaniard, who was able to celebrate his victory.