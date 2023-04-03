“It was horrible“. The former footballer Daniel Nardiello thus describes the much desired arrival at Manchester United. The Welsh striker, but of clear Italian origins, who hung up his boots in 2017, after more than twenty years announces an episode that happened when he moved to the Red Devils. Nardiello denounce today the horrible initiation rite imposed by the champions of that Manchester United, from Roy Keane to David Beckham and Ryan Giggs.

The terrible initiation rite at United

“My initiation rite was to pretend to make love to an imaginary woman on the table. Some of us had to. We also had to describe the girl. It was awful,” the former Welsh international revealed on the podcast Under the Cosh.

“C’erano Giggs e David May”

“They asked me if the woman was blonde, brunette, if she had big breasts or what I was telling her – added Nardiello -. I was red with shame, it was horrible. There were Giggs and David May in front of everyone, but I could see other superstars like Keane and Beckham. And meanwhile I thought: ‘Oh my God, I have to have sex with an imaginary girl in front of all these guys'”. In 2000 Nardiello, when he was only 17 years old, was paid 200,000 euros by Manchester United to Wolverhampton. He was a young promise from the British football, but at United he failed to live up to expectations.