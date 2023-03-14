The story of the host’s suspension after an anti-government tweet.

For those who are not too familiar with the world of the Premier League, Lineker probably remained more of a striker but for the English he has become one of the anchormen most famous and recognizable sportsmen in the country. For years, in fact, Lineker has been the man of reference for Match of the Daythe BBC broadcast which, in many ways, we could see as a British version of ours 90° minutes. It should be noted that, compared to the Italian counterpart, Match of the Day still has a prominent function in a country which, still today, does not transmit all matches of its major league.

Saturday night’s episode of Match of the Day it lasted just twenty minutes, which can be one-third to one-fifth less than it would normally last. In fact, for the first time, there is no match commentary study. There are not even the commentary to the highlights of Premier League matches: no one commenting on Haaland’s 28th league goal or the unbelievable outdoor volley by Kovacic. This is the result of an incredible boycott involving a large part of the editorial staff of Match of the Day in response to the BBC choosing to suspend Lineker himself.

“We welcome far fewer migrants than any other major European country. This is a cruel and directed policy against the most vulnerable people in language not unlike what Germany employed in the 1930s”.

With these words Lineker had commented the tweet from the UK Home Officewhich reported a speech by its owner, Suella Braverman, in which she underlined the need to “stop the boats”, referring to the small boats of migrants who tried – and still try – to cross the English Channel to reach the English coast.

This tweet came while the British Parliament, with a Conservative majority, was considering a bill by Braverman herself according to which any person entering England without a visa can be detained for up to 28 days without the possibility of appeal or bail and then repatriated or deported to third countries – such as Rwanda, with which the Johnson government had signed an agreement – ​​before even applying for asylum and preventing any future applications for British citizenship.

The law – applied in a country that already has an immigration rate below the European average – would become one of the most restrictive in the large European countries. For this reason it has caused numerous disputes and could be incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rightsas confirmed by Braverman herself.

Following that tweet, the BBC notes how “The managing director, Tim Davie, has made impartiality a key point of his leadership,” calling on Lineker to step back into line and regulate his comments on the government’s work more, and also citing another violation of his own. In fact, Lineker had also criticized the former prime minister Liz Truss, who had asked to boycott the Champions League final in St. Petersburg after the invasion of Ukraine, asking if the Conservative Party had also decided to pay back the funding received from Russian donors.

Meanwhile, Minister Braverman hadn’t wasted a moment replying to Lineker’s tweet, ironically on a BBC radio, accusing him of “playing down the tragedy of the Holocaust”, perhaps glossing over the fact that Hitler had devised a plan to transfer the Jewish population to Madagascar not too dissimilar from what the Johnson government did with Rwanda.

On Friday, two days after the first statements by its director, the BBC announced that it had held lengthy talks with Lineker and his staff, in which he made it known that he considers his use of social media a violation of internal rules, and that he has decided to remove them – using their words “the asked to take a step back” – the management of Match of the Day until an agreement is reached. To sweeten the pill, she premised that “When it comes to leading our coverage of football and sports, Gary is second to none” but is keen to let it be known that she has asked him to stay away from taking sides on political issues.

This request for impartiality, it should be noted, comes from a BBC at the top of which there is Richard Sharp, known financier of Tory and who, prior to his appointment, had helped former Prime Minister Johnson secure an £800,000 loan. Furthermore, the BBC itself had often glossed over other much stronger statements by its employees such as Jeremy Clarkson, former host of Top Gearable to say that “Striking workers should be shot” without suffering consequences. The profound hypocrisy, which shouldn’t surprise too much, also emerges from the parole by former BBC journalist Lewis Goodall, who claims he was long hampered for his left-leaning positions by Robbie Gibb, a board member who was formerly Theresa May’s communications chief during her time as Prime Minister.

Also, on the same day he announced Lineker’s suspension, the BBC decided not to broadcast an episode of Wild Isles, a series of documentaries by Sir David Attenborough on nature in the British Isles with an episode, the last one, in which he denounced the damage. A choice, this one, taken right for fear of the reactions of politics and newspapers close to Tories.

The decision to dismiss Lineker could only lead to reactions. The first are those of two other great forwards of the past: Ian Wright opens, announcing that “Everyone knows how much Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be attending tomorrow. Solidarity.” It follows Alan Shearer, who announces that he will not participate in turn. Ex-defender Micah Richards, who was not expected on Saturday night’s episode, announced that, however, he would follow in the footsteps of Wright and Shearer, with ex-Tottenham Jermaine Jenas following suit. In the following hours, former national team player Alex Scott also backs down.

Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2023

The demonstrations of solidarity then ended up expandinginvolving a large part of the program staff, Premier League players, who decided not to be interviewed, and even other programs, creating a total upheaval in the entire BBC schedule which, then, translated into this surreal episode of Match of the Day with no human beings other than those who were in the stadiums. Twenty minutes of highlights sent with ambient audio only because the BBC did not have access to either the commentary from Sky, which holds the rights in the United Kingdom, or the official commentary that the Premier League uses for abroad.

The result is therefore a program that it looks like a carousel of highlights not unlike what any of us could do by going to YouTube, looking for the videos that the clubs play and making a playlist that runs for about twenty minutes. For some – perhaps the same ones who agreed with the suspension – it probably would have been better this way.

For Lineker – who could now also be kicked out with other broadcasters eager to take him away – we don’t know how it was. His son George has admitted that he will probably return to his place, but that he won’t take back anything he said. Surprisingly but not too much, the Match of the Day truncated and voiceless garnered almost half a million viewers more than the average, many probably attracted by the story and perhaps also by the FOMO. A meager consolation combined with the serious image damage that the BBC ended up inflicting on itself, giving the tweet even more media coverage indicted.

Finally, on Monday morning, Tim Davie issued another statement, underlining the need to maintain an impartial point of view and that the rules imposed on BBC figures are unclear. He announces that he will create an independent commission to reevaluate the above rules, e welcomes Lineker back, giving him back his seat for the Saturday broadcast. An almost happy ending.

Gary Lineker and BBC management have reached a deal to get the presenter back on air. Read the full statement here ⬇ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 13, 2023

It’s hard to draw big conclusions from such a story. We can look at Lineker’s pick as a small resistance a that unbearable tendency of certain institutions to preach political disengagement; that is, to claim that politics (and coincidentally only protest opinions are considered “politics”) remain out of everything. Institutions such as FIFA, for example, whose censorship of dissent generated much controversy during the last World Cup. If then, in the name of impartiality, someone is asked not to take sides, not to speak, not to think, and not even as a free and private citizen, then perhaps we are no longer talking about impartiality but about fear. Lineker has chosen to take sides, to speak, to think and his gesture has left us a message. A message that is perhaps less striking than many and which we may have already known but which is important not to be wasted.