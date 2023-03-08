Abel Balbo, ex of Udinese, Rome, Parma and Fiorentina, is no longer the coach of Estudiantes. As communicated by the club on its Twitter profile, the former striker, who was at the helm of the Argentine club from December 2022was relieved of his duties. In the short adventure with his now former team, which lasted only seven games, Balbo collected two wins, two draws and three defeats. In his place, the club has appointed Nery Dominguez as the new coach. In Italy we began to appreciate him at the time of Udinese. He was a striker, but Balbo also knew how to play as an offensive midfielder as well as a pure center forward, the role in which he was predominantly used in his long career.