Home Sports What happened to Abel Balbo: the flash exemption to Estudiantes, Roma, rejected by Inter for handwriting
Sports

What happened to Abel Balbo: the flash exemption to Estudiantes, Roma, rejected by Inter for handwriting

by admin
What happened to Abel Balbo: the flash exemption to Estudiantes, Roma, rejected by Inter for handwriting

Abel Balbo, ex of Udinese, Rome, Parma and Fiorentina, is no longer the coach of Estudiantes. As communicated by the club on its Twitter profile, the former striker, who was at the helm of the Argentine club from December 2022was relieved of his duties. In the short adventure with his now former team, which lasted only seven games, Balbo collected two wins, two draws and three defeats. In his place, the club has appointed Nery Dominguez as the new coach. In Italy we began to appreciate him at the time of Udinese. He was a striker, but Balbo also knew how to play as an offensive midfielder as well as a pure center forward, the role in which he was predominantly used in his long career.

8 March 2023 | 10:11

(©) breaking latest news

See also  World Day of People with Disabilities: the virtuous examples of Caironi, Sabatini and Ossola

You may also like

NBA round-up: Lakers beat Warriors, Celtics lose to...

NBA, all numbers retired team by team

Team Astana in cycling – Mark Cavendish and...

Champions: Milan at Tottenham, hunting for quarterfinals –...

Champions League: Coman scores, summer lasts – Bayern...

Champions League: Dortmund fails at Chelsea, trouble about...

Cuba vs. Netherlands Highlights | 2023 World Baseball...

Fifa is not only irritating with the ambassador

They do SPORT: the 8M manifesto

Champions League: Benfica dismantle Brugge – “A great...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy