What happened to the Belgian machine? Just an empty tank, sad advocate Evenepoel

While his biggest competitors from Jumbo-Visma were celebrating at the finish line finishing in the top three, Evenepoel was still fighting on the track for a long time. Broken, without juice and energy. And already knowing that the dream of defense is gone.

“I gave it my all, so I don’t regret anything. But the tank was simply empty,” the 23-year-old Belgian commented for the website of the Soudal Quick-Step team. The world champion in the time trial was not helped either by the support of his teammates, including the Czech climber Jan Hirt. “But I want to thank the team, the guys stayed with me all day and left everything there to get me to the finish line,” praised Evenepoel.

Even sports director Klaas Lodewyck could not find the cause of the crash. “I don’t have much to say about it. It was just a bad day for Remco. He is not sick or injured. But unfortunately this can just happen. Cycling is not racing on a simulator, we are all human,” Lodewyck described.

When you try and give everything, there are no regrets. The tank was just empty today. Thank you to the team for the support and sticking with me until the end. Wolves never give up.💙 pic.twitter.com/EuERtVVDDk — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) September 8, 2023

Before the royal stage with the finish at the famous Tourmalet, the native of Aalst was third overall. The best of the trio of big favorites Roglič, Vingegaard and Evenepoel. All of a sudden, he is up to 19th place with a huge loss to the unexpected leader Sepp Kuss, a superdomestic from Jumbo-Vism.

And so, instead of the red jersey, he will be attacking stage triumphs. So it can be expected, Evenepoel himself has not yet been able to say what he will go with for the rest of the Vuelta. “We’ll sit down and talk it over,” he just said. But thanks to the big deficit, the favorites don’t have to be afraid to let him escape. And Hirt can get a free hand as well as other domestics.

