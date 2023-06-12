What happens to the footballs auctioned after the goals?

Loading player

Since last January, the same scene has been repeated in some football matches of the Serie A championship and the Italian Cup. After each goal scored, the ball as it entered the goal was taken by the referee and handed over to an employee on the sidelines, who was responsible for placing it in a cloth bag. Each of those balloons was then shipped to the headquarters of Chiliz, a Malta-based company that operates in the market through its Chiliz Chain blockchain. The Socios.com platform, creator of “fan tokens”, a sort of virtual tokens designed for football and other sports fans, is based on this blockchain.

Once delivered to the Chiliz technicians, the balls were placed in a display case and equipped with a chip and a QR code which, if scanned with any smartphone, demonstrates the authenticity of the object and refers to the goal video link previously made with that ball.

The balls “certified” through blockchain technology are intended for fans and are assigned through a virtual auction, open only to holders of Socios fan tokens linked to the team that scored the goal with that ball. Any Socios user, provided they have a certain number of fan tokens, can win the ball at auction and be sure that it is an original collector’s item, thanks to the verification processes guaranteed by the blockchain. Once the auction is over, the winner receives the ball at home and is free to do with it what he wants.

This project was realized thanks to an agreement between Socios and the Lega Serie A, the private association that brings together all the teams in the league. The same procedure used for balls is used to “certify” other objects related to a game, such as the shirts or boots worn by the players. The initiative is called Socios.com Collectibles and it is only the latest experiment with which blockchain platforms apply the possibilities offered by NFT technology to the sports market.

The mechanisms are not very different from those that regulate cryptocurrencies. In fact, fan tokens have an economic value that can increase or decrease over time and can be traded online by their owners, but they differ in the primary purpose for which they are used. In fact, fan tokens are designed as a tool that allows football clubs to get in touch with fans from all over the world, sell them experiences in the real world that can only be accessed by possessing a virtual “currency”, and at the same time create another source of income.

Before the ball-related project, tested for 25 matches starting from the Italian Super Cup played between Milan and Inter last January, Socios had allowed the holders of its tokens to participate in various surveys to decide the design of the coaches or the official scarves of the teams , write messages of encouragement to the players or establish the names of the mascots that accompany the teams and put on entertainment shows in the stadiums. In Cyprus, Socios users were also offered the opportunity to influence the actual football aspect: those who owned the tokens of the Apollon Limassol team were in fact able to cast their vote to choose which formation the coach would send onto the field in a friendly match (later won 6-0).

Socios currently produces the fan tokens of 62 football teams around the world, 28 NBA basketball teams and in total has agreements with over 180 partners in the world of sport. As far as the Italian market is concerned, at the moment it is possible to buy the fan tokens of the five “big players” of the championship, which are Juventus, Milan, Inter, Naples and Rome, and then of the national team. For each team that reaches an agreement with the platform, the number of fan tokens that will be issued is established from the outset, measured on the estimated total number of fans for that club. The sale is reserved for adults and the first supply of fan tokens is put on the market at a fixed introductory price, which is usually around two euros. Once the initial phase is over, the value of the tokens begins to rise and fall depending on the number of “pieces” exchanged between users, as happens with cryptocurrencies. The price is continuously updated and Socios decides to put other fan tokens up for sale when it finds a sufficient number of requests from users on the market.

The platform turns over part of the money collected thanks to the sale of fan tokens to football clubs, which then in turn benefit from the increase in the price of their own dedicated virtual currency. This means that clubs are encouraged to offer Socios users as many rewards and experiences as possible, so that the “demand” for fan tokens on the market increases.

Once purchased, fan tokens have no expiration date and remain in the possession of those who buy them until the decision is made to sell them. Fans can feed their virtual wallet (wallet) also by participating in the surveys that are launched on the platform from time to time and accumulate points called “$SSU”, which increase the chance of winning prizes. These include, for example, tickets for matches, the possibility of accessing the most exclusive seats in stadiums, following the players’ pre-match warm-ups from the sidelines, traveling on the team’s plane or attending a session training in club sports centers.

According to a study conducted at the end of 2021 by BBC, users had invested over 350 million dollars in fan tokens (about 360 million euros) so far. The total revenues from sales were estimated at 3.5 billion dollars in another research carried out by the BeInCrypto platform, which specializes in analyzing the cryptocurrency market. As demonstrated several times in the past, however, this sector of the economy is affected by strong “volatility”. The values ​​of the various virtual coins change within a few months, so it is not possible to estimate with certainty the real future potential of fan tokens and the risks associated with their purchase.

Another project that has met with great success among football and sports enthusiasts is that of Sorare, a fantasy game launched in 2018 by the two French entrepreneurs Nicolas Julia and Adrien Montfort. In this case, the platform creates virtual NFT cards of the players using the Ethereum cryptocurrency blockchain, which are bought and exchanged online. Each member of Sorare, if he has a sufficient number of cards, can manage his own team and challenge other users by participating in virtual tournaments: this is why the game is often defined as a digital evolution of fantasy football and in May 2022 the platform had almost two million subscribers.

Sorare cards have a value that varies according to the number of copies produced and the real value of the player they represent. As in the case of old trading cards, the rarity of a single card helps determine its value. The cards can be sold and exchanged with mechanisms similar to those used for cryptocurrencies and fan tokens: the highest price ever was achieved by the virtual card of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, sold in January 2022 for 265 Ethereum. which at that time corresponded to over 600 thousand dollars. Furthermore, Sorare tournaments award prizes that are paid through a fee in Ethereum currency or by assigning users very rare cards.

Socios and Sorare are two projects that are achieving positive results, but the same cannot be said for other sports-related blockchain and NFT platforms. For example, the DigitalBits cryptocurrency, created by the Cayman Islands-based company Zytara Labs, had designed virtual coins dedicated to fans and had invested tens of millions of euros to become the shirt sponsor of Inter and Roma, only to find themselves without sufficient financial resources to fulfill those contracts. Once the payments were stopped, the two Italian clubs decided to remove the DigitalBits brand from their respective shirts and the value of the cryptocurrency was almost reduced to zero.

There had previously been a similar story involving the Spanish fan token platform IQONIQ. The company went into liquidation after signing multi-million dollar sponsorship deals with Formula 1 and various football clubs around the world, including Roma.

– Read also: How decentralized is the decentralized web really?