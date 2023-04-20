Home » What have you learned in the past two years in charge of the Nets?Max: I have learned so much that I can publish a book_player_how_proceeding
What have you learned in the past two years in charge of the Nets?Max: I have learned so much that I can publish a book

What have you learned in the past two years in charge of the Nets?Max: I have learned so much that I can publish a book

Original title: What have you learned in the past two years in charge of the Nets?Max: I have learned so much that I can publish a book

What have you learned in the past two years in charge of the Nets?Max: I have learned so much that I can publish a book

Live broadcast, April 21st, recently, Nets general manager Max accepted an interview.

Talking about what he has learned from his experience at the helm of the Nets over the past two years, Marks said: “I feel like I can write a book.”

“I think I learned a lot about myself. We can never forget that this is a team sport. A player can make or break you in any way. You can suddenly say, ‘Wow, we got this guy, He’s going to take us to a championship level.’”

"But at the same time, maybe it's not the right fit, maybe the circumstances aren't right. So you have to investigate as much as you can. And you have to be willing to have an honest conversation and say the truth — 'I did something wrong, I ignored this. A little. Or should I listen to a certain player.' That's why we work together in this way."

