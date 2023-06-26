Home » What Ilkay Gündogan expects at FC Barcelona
Sports

What Ilkay Gündogan expects at FC Barcelona

by admin
What Ilkay Gündogan expects at FC Barcelona

Freshly crowned Champions League winner: Illkay Gündogan is moving to FC Barcelona with a lot of decoration. Image: picture alliance / DeFodi Images

Ilkay Gundogan is moving from Manchester City to Barcelona. The German international is fulfilling a childhood dream – but his new club is lagging behind its own expectations. The pressure is great.

The captain leaves the party ship. What had already been announced in the past few days was officially confirmed by both clubs on Monday: Ilkay Gündogan is leaving the treble winners Manchester City after seven years and moving to FC Barcelona on a free transfer. The German international has signed a contract with the Spanish champions until 2025 with an option for a further year; the exit clause is a whopping 400 million euros. At the age of almost 33, Barcelona will probably be Gündogan’s last big stop in professional football anyway, especially since he wasn’t looking for an “easy landing”, in his words, but for a “new challenge”.

For this challenge, he had three concrete change options: City’s league competitor FC Arsenal wanted him, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona. Manchester City would also have liked to keep him, but only for another year, which Gündogan was ultimately not interested in.

See also  Tomorrow's first match of the Shenzhen team, Shanghai Harbour, three foreign aids are in order

You may also like

Tennis in Bad Homburg: Maria also loses –...

Paolo Banchero will not play for Italy in...

Commentary: Germany’s national team and Hansi Flick after...

Toni and Ceccarelli win the second edition of...

Wave Rider 27: the art of kaizen according...

Confirmed rosters of teams

Ankara announce Markis McDuffie and Okben Ulubay

DFB-Elf getting worse: bankruptcy against Colombia

Ibra: ‘Tonali will do well in the Premier...

Summary of the third round of the FA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy