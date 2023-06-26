What Ilkay Gündoğan expects at FC Barcelona

Freshly crowned Champions League winner: Ilkay Gündoğan is moving to FC Barcelona with a lot of decoration. Image: picture alliance / DeFodi Images

Ilkay Gundoğan is moving from Manchester City to Barcelona. The German international is fulfilling a childhood dream – but his new club is lagging behind its own expectations. The pressure is great.

The captain leaves the party ship. What had already been announced in the past few days was officially confirmed by both clubs on Monday: Ilkay Gündoğan is leaving the treble winners Manchester City after seven years and moving to FC Barcelona on a free transfer. The German international has signed a contract with the Spanish champions until 2025 with an option for a further year; the exit clause is a whopping 400 million euros. At the age of almost 33, Barcelona will probably be Gündoğan’s last big stop in professional football anyway, especially since he wasn’t looking for an “easy landing”, in his words, but for a “new challenge”.

For this challenge, he had three concrete change options: City’s league competitor FC Arsenal wanted him, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona. Manchester City would also have liked to keep him, but only for another year, which Gündoğan was ultimately not interested in.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

