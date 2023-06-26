Home » What Ilkay Gündoğan expects at FC Barcelona
Sports

What Ilkay Gündoğan expects at FC Barcelona

by admin
What Ilkay Gündoğan expects at FC Barcelona

Freshly crowned Champions League winner: Ilkay Gündoğan is moving to FC Barcelona with a lot of decoration. Image: picture alliance / DeFodi Images

Ilkay Gundoğan is moving from Manchester City to Barcelona. The German international is fulfilling a childhood dream – but his new club is lagging behind its own expectations. The pressure is great.

The captain leaves the party ship. What had already been announced in the past few days was officially confirmed by both clubs on Monday: Ilkay Gündoğan is leaving the treble winners Manchester City after seven years and moving to FC Barcelona on a free transfer. The German international has signed a contract with the Spanish champions until 2025 with an option for a further year; the exit clause is a whopping 400 million euros. At the age of almost 33, Barcelona will probably be Gündoğan’s last big stop in professional football anyway, especially since he wasn’t looking for an “easy landing”, in his words, but for a “new challenge”.

For this challenge, he had three concrete change options: City’s league competitor FC Arsenal wanted him, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona. Manchester City would also have liked to keep him, but only for another year, which Gündoğan was ultimately not interested in.

See also  48+11+6! Scoring a new season high with 21 points in the final quarter of single-core Irving's crazy and unsolvable singles. The Nets ended their 4-game losing streak_Jazz_Markanen_NBA

You may also like

Surprise move by Red Bull: Max Verstappen will...

Free transfer transfer: Ndicka changes from Eintracht Frankfurt...

Asd Ragusa 1949, Finocchiaro new General Manager and...

Soccer World Cup: DFB captain Popp wants to...

What does Saudi Arabia want from football

Pistoia-Turin, playoff final: when efforts win over rhetoric

Tournament in Saudi Arabia: FIFA: Jeddah to host...

AIM Sport and Oltre Consulting announce a strategic...

Europa League: After freaking out in the final...

Luis Enrique – Neymar’s maybe last chance at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy