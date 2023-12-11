What is a Crypto Wallet? Everything You Need to Know

If you plan to get into cryptocurrencies, before deciding which currencies to invest in, you will need to set up your crypto wallet. This is where you will organize your cryptocurrency portfolio. Each wallet comes with a private key that allows you, and only you, to access the contents of the wallet.

But setting up your wallet isn’t just about putting away all the Bitcoin or Ethereum you might buy at an exchange. It also allows you to securely send and receive these and other types of cryptocurrencies.

There are several types of crypto wallets available, including mobile apps and wallets that look like USB sticks. While there are some variations, most work in a similar way by storing private key pairings that allow you to sync your wallet across multiple devices to send and receive cryptocurrency.

You should definitely know how to use and set up a crypto wallet before making your first cryptocurrency purchase. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at how cryptocurrency wallets work and how to choose the best one for you.

How do crypto wallets work?

Generally, crypto wallets are available in software or hardware form. While each type works slightly differently, they are all designed to allow you to securely access any cryptocurrency you own.

It is important to note that a crypto wallet does not contain any actual cryptocurrency. Instead, it contains the public and private key information needed to perform cryptographic transactions.

The cryptocurrency itself is stored on a blockchain, a type of digital ledger that serves as the basis for how many decentralized cryptocurrencies work.

Public and Private Keys: What’s the Difference?

Crypto wallets generally use two types of keys: public keys and private keys.

Public keys work similarly to your bank account number. A public key is a long string of random numbers, numbers that can be shared with third parties, such as a cryptocurrency exchange, without compromising the security of your wallet.

This key allows you to receive cryptocurrency in transactions, often using a wallet address, which is essentially a compressed version of the wallet’s public key.

Private keys, however, should always be kept private. A private key allows you to access the actual cryptocurrency on the blockchain. So if someone has access to your private keys, it’s like having access to the encryption in your wallet.

How can I send cryptocurrencies from my crypto wallet?

Sending cryptocurrency to another wallet is relatively simple. Once you know the recipient’s wallet address, you can open your crypto wallet, select the amount of cryptocurrency you want to send, and send it to that address.

Types of Crypto Wallets

As noted above, crypto wallets can generally be divided into two categories: software and hardware. But there are actually several types of wallets that fall into these general categories.

Let’s take a look at the three most popular types of crypto wallets.

Hosted wallets

Hosted wallets are simple and easy to set up, which explains their popularity. These wallets are “hosted” directly on the exchange where you purchase your cryptocurrencies, so you may sometimes hear them referred to as “exchange wallets.”

With a hosted wallet, the exchange of cryptocurrencies it typically keeps your private key for you. This private information is stored and accessed online, making it potentially vulnerable to hackers.

Unattended wallets

A non-custodial wallet allows you to have complete control over your cryptocurrencies, without the involvement of any third party. These software wallets generally offer more freedom and functionality than hosted wallets. For example, if you’re interested in buying NFTs or staking cryptocurrencies, a process in which your crypto supports a blockchain network and earns rewards for doing so, you may want to consider a non-custodial wallet.

With a non-custodial wallet, you can access your cryptocurrencies using a private key under your control. Since you are the only one managing the private key, it is important to keep it safe. If you forget or lose your key, you will not be able to access your cryptocurrencies. And if your key becomes known to someone else, the contents of your wallets could be in danger.

Hardware wallets

Hardware wallets, also known as “cold wallets” or “cold storage wallets,” are physical devices. They tend to look like a USB stick. Your private key to access your cryptocurrency on a blockchain is stored on this device.

Conclusion

There are a couple of downsides to hardware wallets. First, popular offerings from companies like Ledger and Trezor can be quite expensive. And while losing your wallet isn’t the end of the world, you will need a recovery seed to regain access to your cryptocurrency.

