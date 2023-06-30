what is and how does the device foreseen by the new Highway Code work » ILMETEO.it

ALCOLOCK on CARS: what the device provided for by the new Highway Code is and how it works

Alcolock, the device that prevents driving while intoxicated There are several new road safety measures approved by the Council of Ministers, but which will soon be discussed and possibly modified in Parliament, before coming into force.

Among the many innovations, as reported also in SkyTg24, the one to which the most interest is being directed concerns the regulation addressed to those who are caught behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol. For those who drive drunk or after taking drugs, the driving license is temporarily suspended. In case of positivity to drugs, regardless of the state of alteration and therefore with the simple positivity to a test, the suspension and revocation of the license is triggered with a ban on obtaining it for up to three years.

In the event of a recurrence, i.e. if you are caught driving a car a second time with an excessive amount of alcohol in your body, you will be required to fit the alcohol lock on the car: it is a device already adopted in various countries which prevents the vehicle from being started if the blood alcohol level is above zero. Every time he gets into the car, the driver will have to undergo this sort of mobile breathalyzer, blowing into it.

This tool will be connected to the ignition ECU of the engine preventing starting if the alcohol level exceeds the level required by law. In short, it is an interesting measure to prevent driving while intoxicated. We’ll see if it really gets approved.