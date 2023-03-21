Home Sports What is behind Oliver Glasner’s criticism
Sports

What is behind Oliver Glasner’s criticism

by admin
What is behind Oliver Glasner’s criticism

EFinally international break! Like a battered boxer hoping to regain strength in the corner of the ring, Eintracht Frankfurt hopes to find the calm and strength again in the eleven days without a game so as not to lose everything they have this season in the final rounds already believed to have won. After the 0: 2 at Union Berlin and the victories of Wolfsburg and Leverkusen, the lead over the pursuers for the last Europa League starting place is only two or three points.

The prospects for improvement are not very good, although the performance in the first half against Union was an improvement on the past few weeks. But the situation, which is already difficult due to the questionable overall sporting development with the last four defeats and two draws, is made even worse by statements by Oliver Glasner. After the game against Union, the Eintracht coach criticized his defensive players very clearly and his sports director Markus Krösche for their work in an interview with broadcaster DAZN.

In a conversation with DAZN reporters before kick-off, Glasner had praised the cooperation with Krösche in the highest tones. 80, 90 percent of their opinions are congruent, in the other cases they discussed at a super level in the sense of unity. He contradicted the claim of some media that their relationship was strained: “If it didn’t fit between us, Markus would not have made me an offer to extend my contract. If I extend, then Markus is a reason for it.”

“We end up screwing it up in the back”

Under the impression of the bitter 0:2, Glasner denied the quality necessary for the Bundesliga after the final whistle of his defense. He didn’t mention the sporting director, but who is responsible for putting together the squad? This question involuntarily came to the listener’s mind in response to Glasner’s answers. On various occasions earlier in the season, the coach had expressed his dissatisfaction with certain personal details to his manager. During the winter break, Glasner had wished for another central defender in the squad, but a transfer did not succeed.

See also  Top game in the Bundesliga: Bayern rolls over Union Berlin

You may also like

European Football Championship: Haaland is missing Norway at...

Scattered considerations on fantasy football after the 27th...

The grand event educates talents and “serves” to...

Coach Gerry Fleming matches the outsider charm

Single parents traveling with their children: 4 tips...

Ice hockey: DEL – Helene Fischer’s bad luck...

We had some problems, now it’s going a...

Wenger: Kane knew how to choose his future...

Clashes between fans of Naples and Rome in...

Change of perspective – Nils Petersen and Anton...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy