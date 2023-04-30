what is best for sleeping on a hike

When it comes to solutions for sleeping during an excursion – on foot, by bike, by canoe – the first thought runs immediately to the tent. But although the most obvious is not the only one, and indeed we should start reconsidering the hammock, in addition to the bivvy bag.

Of course we talk about solutions for sleeping outdoors, camping or bivouacking for the night, and of course we’re talking about carrying everything you need, in your backpack, on your bike or on your boat. And equally obviously it always depends on where you are going, and on the season in which you are. But in general, in times of essentiality and lightness, the hammock is an option to take into consideration.

Tent, bivvy bag and hammock: solutions for sleeping during an excursion (outdoors)

So let’s take a look at the three main options – tent, bivvy bag and hammock – for sleeping on a hike, exploring the pros and cons of each so you can choose the best outdoor sleeping kit.

Camping tend

Surely the more traditional camping option, even if modern lightweight trekking or bikepacking tents are futuristic. These small options are designed to be as light and bulky as possible, as well as stow away in your backpack or on your bike.

One of the main benefits of a tent is obviously that you are much more protected from the elements than using a tarp with a bivvy or hammockwhich is an important consideration especially in regions with unstable climates with frequent and sudden showers.

Tents can also offer more privacy, which could be an advantage on longer tours, for example. Furthermore, if you camp in the summer in an area where midges or mosquitoes are widespread, the tent is an excellent refuge from these annoying insects.

Although setting up a tent takes a little longer than other options, a small piece of land is really enough to fix the tent and guy ropes. This means you can be much more flexible in deciding where to camp.

As for costs, a tent is probably a bigger investment than other choices. It is true that they can also be found starting from a few tens of euros, but it is also true that as the budget increases, smaller, lighter or more robust models can be found.

Bivvy bag

The bivvy bag, or bivouac, is a Lightweight kit that transforms your sleeping bag into an overnight shelter. One of the advantages of a bivvy bag is that it can be rolled out almost anywhere. It doesn’t need to be pegged to anything (unless the weather is inclement and you need to use a tarp over your head, of course) and can be combined with other natural or man-made shelters along the way.

I am much lighter and typically cheaper than a tent and in addition to the sleeping bag, you may need an airbed or airbed, just like for the tent. In a bivvy bag, of course, there isn’t much room to move around, so you lose the privacy to get changed.

The hammock

The third option, perhaps far less popular and considered, is the humble hammock. Unlike the striped fabric, wooden stakes and ropes that often adorn gardens, a camping hammock is much easierThis is usually a large ripstop nylon tarp with ropes at either end to attach to anchor points.

The first consideration when choosing a hammock is where you can tie up for the night. Of course a woodland offers plenty of spaced out trees and often a little more shelter from the wind and rain, or you can always ask a campsite to find out if they can accommodate you.

As for the bivvy, even for camping with a hammock it is a good idea to bring a towel with youbut unlike the other two options, the mattress is optional.

In the case of cold you can obviously use a sleeping bag or put a (narrow) mattress inside the hammock, to insulate from the cold that rises from the ground.

The hammock is a great way to camp or bivy on a road tripand all in all it is an economic option: a camping, trekking or bikepacking hammock can cost a few tens of euros, to which must be added the cost of a towel and that of a sleeping bag (which would still be useful, even with tent).

Conclusions

Ultimately, the best sleeping kit for you will depend on where you’re headed, for how long, what the weather and mode of travel will be, as well as your personal preferences and budget constraints.

Photo by Jeremy Bishop / Romain Gal / Tim Foster / makenzie cooper on Unsplash

