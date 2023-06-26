What is Lyme disease caused by the wood tick and also widespread in Italy

Lyme disease, or borreliosis, is a bacterial disease that can affect humans as much as animals following the puncture of the so-called wood ticks which can transmit the spiral-shaped bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi. Lyme disease has become particularly notorious after the confessions of singer Avril Lavigne in 2015 and of the American model Bella Hadidyounger sister of the very famous Gigi, whose mother Yolanda Foster, herself affected since 2012, wrote about it in her autobiography “Believe me”.

A serious disease, for which science is working on a vaccine.

The spread of Lyme disease

According to the New York Times, Lyme disease is “the fastest-spreading infectious disease in the United States after AIDS” but most of all it is spreading more and more also in Europe and also in Italy. According to one study conducted by the University of Oslo, the Norwegian institute of bioeconomy research and the Norwegian veterinary institute and posted on Nature Lyme disease infections are apparently becoming more and more frequent also in Europe due to environmental changes: climate warming and soil consumption would contribute to the spread of ticks such Ixodes also in Europe. In Italy, however, Lyme disease is not completely unknown: identified for the first time in 1983 in Liguriaaccording to the Ministry of Health, it would be widespread mainly in the northern regions with about a thousand cases found in the 1990s alone.

The symptoms and dangers of Lyme disease

In the vast majority of cases the first symptom of Lyme disease is a small cutaneous erythema which then enlarges up to the size of a coin and beyond. Sometimes fever, headache, muscle and joint stiffness and generally fatigue are added to the erythema, followed by joint pain and swelling which can last even months.

But even more serious than the symptoms are the dangers and the even fatal consequences of Lyme disease: if not recognized and treated in time, Lyme disease enters a second stage which it foresees neurological complications, cardiac disordersatrioventricular block, chronic arthritis leading to difficulty moving, and more rarely, aseptic meningitis, radiculoneuritis, inflammation of the cervical nerve roots, tinnitus, and Bell’s palsy. The third stage of the disease can eventually affect a small number of people who may experience memory loss, behavioral instability and, for pregnant women, the risk of miscarriage.

How to treat Lyme disease

A research team from MIT Massachusetts institute of technology in Boston is working in an attempt to break the cycle of disease transmission through the genetic modification of some mice that would become immune to the Lyme disease pathogen, but at the moment it is only a hope. Just as the experimental vaccine developed by the Yale University Institute of Medicine in the United States is not yet available. However, if the disease is recognized early, you can intervene effectively with targeted antibiotic therapy which in some months tends to make the symptoms and pains disappear.

How to prevent tick bites

Prevention is even more important than therapy: Lyme disease strikes mainly in wooded areas infested with ticks. To avoid being stung by ticks it is advisable to stay along the furrows of the paths, wear long clothing and dress in such a way as not to leave flaps of skin uncovered, apply specific insect repellents and above all check, at the end of each excursion, that you do not have encysted ticks , especially the tiny immature ones.

