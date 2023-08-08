what is missing from the renewal. Clauses and bonuses against the Arab offer – breaking latest news

by Monica Scozzafava

Osimhen returns to training after 5 days, the contract with Napoli remains to be renewed. The striker is asking for more than the 8 million offered by the club to give up the Arab sirens

Surprise: Victor Osimhen has recovered from muscle fatigue. Yesterday afternoon he showed up for training under the orders of Rudi Garcia – he’s worked in the gym for the last five days – with a smile and his usual competitive fury. He scored one goal and wanted to score more. He approached the match on a reduced pitch as if it were a Champions League final.

In Castel di Sangro, where Napoli is carrying out the second part of the retreat, there are no miraculous waters, yet the Nigerian’s adductor has regained full strength and vigor. Garcia 24 hours earlier had referred generically to “market injuries”: hit and sunk, Osimhen. Who immediately put on his boots, gave his signal to relax and dusted off his best performances.

Him on the pitch, President De Laurentiis in the stands signing autographs, taking selfies with the fans. Far away, physically and beyond. Between the two there is Arabia (or perhaps something else), there is the monstrous offer from Al-Hilal which upsets the balance between the Neapolitan president and his precious centre-forward, with whom it has been starting for weeks the negotiation for the renewal of the contract, at figures well above the financial target that the Naples company has set itself. For Osimhen, top scorer in Serie A, Aurelio went further. Eight million (including bonuses) and a double clause on the new contract, one valid for abroad and the other only for the Saudi championship.

A system designed to deal with the shock wave of the gold-bearing sheikhs, determined to ensnare even the most prolific center forward in the Italian league with tens of millions (40 a year for three seasons). The crux of contention is right here. The extent of the clauses (we are over 100 million), for Osimhen, justifies an even higher salary than what De Laurentiis is willing to offer and pushes on the accelerator. Because he also wants to stay in Italy for another year but at higher figures, doubling is not enough for him (he earns 4.5 million).

Garcia was there in Arabia, he suggested to the player to wait (“whoever wants you now, will also come in 2 or 3 years”), the message has arrived. Osimhen met again on the pitch without however dissolving any of his reservations about the future. And uncertainty is not the best possible climate at this stage of the season.

Al-Hilal offered 120 million for him, Aurelio smiled under his moustache. He wants 200 or so, and he won’t discount. Osimhen knows this and behaves accordingly: if I’m worth that much, my salary must be based on this value. 11 days before the start of the championship, Napoli raises the wall. De Laurentiis has only one path, but Osimhen evidently sees several. We are at arm wrestling, the negotiation takes place on two tables. It revolves around the indecent offer of 200 million which hasn’t arrived yet (point in favor of the club), but also on the contractual (and mental) strength of the player who asks for more money, to stay and be happy to do so.

Zielinski was also on the field yesterday, also courted by the Arabs for whom the management would not tear their hair out if the transfer were to materialize. Napoli’s scouting is gearing up to replace him. Koopmeiners is the dream but Atalanta’s resistance is very strong at the moment. The alternative, no less impactful, is Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo. Napoli has offered 30 million euros, but the Spanish club is asking for the entire payment of the clause which is 40 million. The renewal of Mario Rui is also on standby: there is no agreement between the parties, the Portuguese full-back communicated to Garcia that if offers were to arrive he would be ready to evaluate them.

