What is testosterone – The Post

At the beginning of the week, Juventus and French national footballer Paul Pogba was suspended as a precaution by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal after testing positive for testosterone during a test carried out at the end of Udinese-Juventus, the first match of the championship Serie A football played last August 20th. The suspension will continue pending counter-analysis, which will be carried out on a second sample also taken on August 20, but which is unlikely to give a different outcome. At the end of the new checks Pogba, who is 30 years old, should receive a ban of several years which will have a serious impact on his career.

Beyond the suspension, there are not yet many details surrounding the matter. According to some information collected and Republic and reported by other sports newspapers, Pogba would have used “a supplement” that had been recommended to him by an acquaintance, without asking the Juventus sports doctors for opinions. The intake of the doping substance could therefore have been involuntary, but even in this case there would still be measures because every athlete is responsible for the substances he takes.

Il testosterone it falls into the large family of anabolic steroids, i.e. hormones which have among their characteristics that of increasing the production of proteins in some cellular tissues, in particular in skeletal muscles. Among these steroids, testosterone is usually referred to as “natural” both because it is naturally present in our body and to distinguish it from synthetic substances which in many cases lead to similar effects.

In particular, testosterone is a steroid hormone of the androgen group, responsible for the processes of stimulation and control of the development of male characteristics. Its production is induced by the pituitary gland, a gland located at the base of the brain and which sends signals to the testes, where testosterone is physically synthesized and then ends up in the blood circulation. If testosterone levels rise too much, the brain sends a signal to the pituitary gland to reduce stimuli to the testicles, thus reducing production of the hormone.

Testosterone performs numerous functions and its presence is essential during puberty in males because it regulates the development of the penis and testicles, the production of sperm, the growth of bones and muscles. It also plays a role in maintaining mood, although its functioning is not yet fully known. Hormones are in fact involved in numerous regulatory activities, often together with other substances to maintain the right balance of the organism’s activities (homeostasis).

Since it is an androgen, we tend to think that testosterone only concerns men, but in reality this hormone is also produced by the ovaries and adrenal glands. In women it serves to regulate the function of the ovaries, is involved in the maintenance of bones and intervenes in the regulation of libido, although on this last aspect there are still elements to be clarified and not all research agrees.

We are all made differently and consequently testosterone levels in the blood also vary greatly between people. Furthermore, everyone can have different levels of testosterone in particular periods, sometimes with significant variations even during the same day. An excess of testosterone can have numerous effects on the body, but it is not always certain that the symptoms experienced are linked to the increase in the hormone. Health problems come low sperm count, recurrent headaches, insomnia, heart and liver problems or an increase in prostate volume can be caused by many factors, beyond testosterone concentration.

Much of the knowledge about the likely effects of abnormal testosterone levels comes from studying athletes who use anabolic steroids, with the goal of increasing muscle mass and overall athletic performance. In the case of intense and prolonged use, health problems may emerge that are more easily attributable to an excess of testosterone in the body, which compromises the hormonal self-regulation mechanisms.

The greater presence of testosterone increases the production of the proteins that make up the muscles, leading to an increase in muscle mass relatively quickly when compared to those who train without using anabolic steroids. In general there is a correlation between the speed of muscle growth and the doses taken. The effects are therefore not very evident for those who take drugs to compensate for a testosterone deficiency, while they are more evident in cases of doping where athletes end up using doses up to 50 times those taken by those with deficiencies.

The intake of anabolic steroids by athletes who dope usually occurs in cycles, alternating periods in which several different substances are taken with others in which consumption is interrupted. It is a practice that seems to reduce harmful effects in the medium to long term, but since these are prohibited activities there is not enough data to carry out in-depth research and confirm or deny the usefulness of the hiring cycles.

As with other substances, doping control is carried out with a urine test. The testosterone taken is indistinguishable from that normally produced by the body, therefore other indicators are used to understand whether the levels are physiological or whether they derive from an external agent. Usually the ratio of testosterone to epitestosterone is evaluated, a steroid produced only by the body and which is almost identical to testosterone. If there is a strong imbalance in favor of testosterone it means that substances have been taken to increase it.

Drug tests are generally reliable and the ability to carry out counter-analysis helps reduce errors. To carry them out, international protocols defined by scientific research activities in the sector, partly coordinated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), are observed.

