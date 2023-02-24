Cross-country skiing is a popular winter sport. There are a lot of different techniques in cross-country skiing. But what is the difference between classic and freestyle? SPOX explain it to you.

Skiing has a long history that goes back a long way. The first ski-like gliding boards are around 4000 years old. Cross-country skiing has been Olympic since 1942. Various cross-country skiing styles have developed over the years. There are now different competitions for the two styles, as one is faster and more efficient and the other requires a specific slope shape.

What the difference between classic and freestyle is, you will find out below.

Cross-country skiing: what is the difference between classic and freestyle? – Classic

Basically, it can be said about the classic style that it takes place on a specially prepared trail. All the time the cross-country ski stays in the two parallel tracks. This defines the road and how to walk.

It is the older style and was the only technique well into the 1980s. In this, the runner only pushes backwards in order to move forward. The classic style is similar to regular walking or running without lifting your foot off the ground.

© getty This running style is called classic in cross-country skiing. It is similar to normal walking or running without skis.

Cross-country skiing: what is the difference between classic and freestyle? – Freestyle

The freestyle technique is also called skating. The technique developed in the style of ice skating. In doing so, the runner pushes off sideways and forwards, like with ice skates. This style revolutionized cross-country skiing because it was significantly faster and more efficient.

As this technique became more widespread, there was a separation of the two styles. In the field of skating, many other smaller techniques have also developed. This includes the guide arm technique, which is mostly used on climbs or difficult terrain, but also the single-stroke. The main difference here is the use of sticks, with which you push yourself off the ground when skating.

© getty The V-shaped push is similar to ice skating, which is why freestyle is also called skating.

Cross-country skiing: what is the difference between classic and freestyle? – Most important information

Classic:

requires two parallel tracks

older technology

Runner pushes backwards, not sideways

Freestyle:

is more likely to be used on rolled snow surfaces

newer and faster technology

Runner performs a lateral movement, similar to ice skating

