What is the level of Rex Rabbit in the playoffs? 8 times 30+ team history second in scoring and leading the league in 17 years – yqqlm

Original title: What is the level of Rex Rabbit in the playoffs? 8 times 30 + team history second since 17 years to lead the league in scoring

On May 25th, Beijing time, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals yesterday, the Celtics defeated the Heat 116-99, chasing the big score to 1-3.

Among them, Tatum scored 33 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks. According to statistics, this is the eighth time Tatum has scored 30+ points in the playoffs this season, second only to Larry Bird’s 11 times in 1987, ranking second in team history.

In addition, according to statistics, since Tatum entered the NBA in 2017, his total score in the playoffs ranks first in the league.

So far in his career, Tatum has averaged 38.6 minutes per game in the playoffs, scoring 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: