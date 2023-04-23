Which the meanest and most dangerous bear for man? It is a question that is spreading after the news of recent days has brought to the fore the killing of the runner Papi in Trentino, caused by the brown bear Ji4. Captured, the bear could be killed, even if Papi’s family does not consider its execution an act of justice.

Brown Bear, White Bear, Grizzly: Look the gallery to find out which are the meanest (so to speak) and most dangerous bears for humans.

What is the meanest and most dangerous bear for humans?

The case of a dangerous bear had also happened with Daniza in 2014, another she-bear who roamed Trentino spreading panic among animals and humans.

It is important to be careful where bears are likely to be encountered in Italy and always remembering what to do if you encounter a bear during a trip to the mountains, here is a gallery. Always keeping in mind that the bear is not bad per se but that can become aggressive in certain situations.

