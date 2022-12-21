Home Sports What is the meaning of the ‘black robe’ worn by Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup Awards Ceremony?
Sports

What is the meaning of the ‘black robe’ worn by Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup Awards Ceremony?

by admin
What is the meaning of the ‘black robe’ worn by Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup Awards Ceremony?

After the 2022 FIFA World Cup Championship officially ended, various awards were presented. Argentine legend Lionel Messi lived up to expectations and won the Golden Globe Award while holding the Hercules Cup. What is the meaning of the black robe worn by Lionel Messi?

The official name of the burqa is Bisht, which is a traditional costume in the Middle East. It usually symbolizes the status of a leader. Middle Eastern royals, politicians or people with high social status are used to wearing it on special occasions such as weddings and festivals. Generally, there are three colors , the black style with solid gold trim is the most common.

Although many people put forward negative interpretations of Bisht blocking Lionel Messi’s Argentina jersey, entering the country to do as the Romans does is also an important significance for international competitions to be held in various regions. You can also regard it as the host Qatar for Lionel Messi’s legendary status in the football field. highest appreciation.

See also  Quartararo top also in Holland Vinales-Yamaha is now breaking

You may also like

Martinez, a doll with Mbappé’s face on the...

Brescia, via Clotet, Cellino focuses on Aglietti

SuperTennis Awards 2022: Musetti and Trevisan the best...

Vialli, in London in the hospital where he...

Genoa, former captain Criscito is back

Carabao Cup, victories for Newcastle and Leicester

Osimhen, king of Naples, owes his fortune to...

Volleyball. The victory in Treviso gives the Under...

Inter, Christmas party: Marotta, Inzaghi and Zhang speak

The other prizes – Messaggero Veneto

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy