After the 2022 FIFA World Cup Championship officially ended, various awards were presented. Argentine legend Lionel Messi lived up to expectations and won the Golden Globe Award while holding the Hercules Cup. What is the meaning of the black robe worn by Lionel Messi?

The official name of the burqa is Bisht, which is a traditional costume in the Middle East. It usually symbolizes the status of a leader. Middle Eastern royals, politicians or people with high social status are used to wearing it on special occasions such as weddings and festivals. Generally, there are three colors , the black style with solid gold trim is the most common.

Although many people put forward negative interpretations of Bisht blocking Lionel Messi’s Argentina jersey, entering the country to do as the Romans does is also an important significance for international competitions to be held in various regions. You can also regard it as the host Qatar for Lionel Messi’s legendary status in the football field. highest appreciation.