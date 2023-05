1/13

A THEME EVENING | This year the event which takes place in New York had a special title: “In honor of Karl” to examine and celebrate the work of celebrated fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away at the age of 84 in 2019. For years at the head of some of the most renowned fashion houses (Fendi and Chanelin addition to its own brand), Lagerfeld’s creations inspired, directly or indirectly, the look of all the guests at the famous gala