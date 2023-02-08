What is windshield wiper syndrome?
The wiper syndrome is also called TFL: it is an inflammation of the tensor fascia lata, a fibrous band that connects the iliac bone to the tibia. This thin band runs along the thigh to the tibia, plays a stabilizing role for the knee.
During flexion-extension, it makes a movement reminiscent of that of the windshield wiper. But for different reasons, it can be under too much tension and rub on the knee and cause pain.
What are the symptoms of windshield wiper syndrome?
It is an injury that mainly strikes athletes and especially runners and cyclists. During the effort, pain appears on the outside of the knee. At rest, no signs are visible.
But with each effort, from a certain threshold, the pain reappears. To be sure it is this injurysee a doctor.
How to prevent windshield wiper syndrome?
Windshield wiper syndrome can be caused by poor posture. Worn or unsuitable footwear may be responsible. An unbalanced power ratio between the muscles glutes is another cause of TFL.
A sudden increase in workload is also a factor. Training on very hilly terrain also favors this injury.
How to cure windshield wiper syndrome?
When pain appears, ice the knee at the end of the stroke to reduce inflammation. Decrease the training load or observe a rest period before gradually resuming the sessions. Also vary the sessions. To reduce the pain, the doctor may prescribe painkillers or even infiltrations.
Physiotherapy is a way to relieve pain. The imbalance in the hip-knee axis can be reduced and the tension will then be less strong on the iliotibial band. Specific insoles can also be used to correct posture.