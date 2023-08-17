What makes Jens Cajuste special – Sportellate

And why did Napoli choose him to improve the Italian champion midfield?

The item of the purchase of Jens Cajust it reached Napoli fans after the fact: the laconic tweets of market experts were concerned with offering background on medical visits or the duration of the contract. However, no one had managed to intercept the news. It is a modus operandi that Napoli has adopted since the beginning of the season, that is since the announcement of Rudi Garcia as coach and Mauro Meluso as sporting director. This communicative closure sometimes makes the transfer market days frustrating, surrounds them with an incomprehensible mystery. The scouts of Napoli as protagonists of a neo-blackwho meet in the most remote corners of the earth to exchange reports on less and less mainstream players.

Strangely, this silence has not served to appease the enthusiasm for the arrival of a special player like Cajuste, even if unknown to the elite of our football.

So far Cajuste has played in Denmark in Midtjylland and in France in Reims. At 24 he would be expected to have a more succulent curriculum, an established champion and ready to defend the Scudetto that Napoli wears on their shirt. Nothing more wrong. De Laurentiis’ company policy has been clear for years – the championship just won thanks to the signings of Kim Min-jae e Kvaratskhelia is the example – and Cajuste is in perfect continuity with the exotic, risky yet ferociously accurate selection that Napoli makes every year on the market. Yet someone has already pointed out that Cajuste had struggled to establish himself as a starter even in Reims. Why then did Napoli spend twelve million to bet on him to improve a midfield that has impressed Europe? And why, above all, are the fans so excited by this purchase?

The two responses are related and can be briefly summarized. It’s easy to fall in love with a midfielder like Cajuste: one of those players capable of making your mouth water in fifteen seconds of powerful and sharp plays, in videos full of progressions in which he walks on the bodies of the opponents in conducting and splits à la Kill Bill to recover the ball. You may find yourself in front of the most lavish barbecue of August 15th, but the mere act of watching Cajuste move on a football field would still satisfy your hunger for the talents they have something of different.

In Reims the role coach Will Still entrusted him with was inside left midfield in 4-2-3-1. It is no coincidence, as Cajuste gives his best in large spaces, where he can enforce the physical mismatch with his opponents and go wild with the power of acceleration. He has very long legs that he uses as katanas to cut the field like a samurai. When it’s the same day, this vigor is enriched by a non-trivial technical background: Who find a nice roulette in the strait; Who a soled tunnel; Who another outside filter that opens up the defence. Cajuste is the representative of a risk-based style of play, on a continuously vertical voltage. Pay attention to the timing of his defensive interventions: they often seem splatter not so much because they are violent, in fact they are almost always clean, but because they are made in the last possible fraction of time before they become an ugly and foul intervention.

Physical exuberance allows him to calculate even this type of inconvenience. Then, however, if he regains the ball it becomes difficult to stop Cajuste in progression. Last season he finished in the 2% of midfielders who jumped the most players in Ligue 1 – 2.29 per game – with the ball at his feet, and despite being a fullback he averaged 6.41 progressive passes. Often Cajuste reverses the sense of actions from defensive to offensive. He’s not a playmaker, and in fact he still plays too few passes – 43.47 per game, he’s among the 60% of midfielders least involved in maneuvering – but his percentages of success in tackles and interceptions show the natural aptitude to become a box to box.

His purchase by Napoli of Rudi Garcia should be read in this sense, despite some rumors indicating that the blue club had been interested in Cajuste for at least a year. Unlike Spalletti, both in the presentation press conference and in the retreat interviews, Garcia admitted that he wants to experiment with modules and different tactical approaches throughout the season. Cajuste is right up his alley: the French coach could in fact switch to two-man midfield if the score or the match require it, launching Raspadori behind Osimhen to make Napoli a team with less control – Garcia also halved the average height of the pressing – but more verticality.

Cajuste’s physical impact, combined with a technical finesse that allows him to fill both the positions of Zambo Anguissa and that of Zielinski, could also prove to be a weapon to be used in the ongoing competition. Last year it was the twelfth man of Reimsand it’s not certain that he can’t play a similar role at Napoli too, which seems close to buying another number eight like Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo.

3 – Among the midfielders of Ligue 1 2022/23, Jens #Cajuste he is the one who has scored the most goals as a substitute in the current match: three goals, all scored since the beginning of the 2023 calendar year. Resource. pic.twitter.com/mqyRlOhfDT — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 9, 2023

At the beginning of March a his shot from outside the areaa ball kicked with the inside of the neck that went all the way to the top left corner of the goalkeeper, allowed Reims to unlock a difficult match againstAjaccio. That goal gives a face to Cajuste’s qualities as a luxury substitute, or if you want supersub: not only was he entered in the 61st minute, but his talent changed the events of the match as we are used to seeing strikers do.

The statistics on Cajuste’s involvement in the opposing area are top notch. Last year he was in the 85th percentile for touches in the box – 2.35 every ninety minutes. To be clear, midfielders with similar numbers according to Fbref I am Joelinton (a striker converted by Eddie Howe to full strength midfielder in Newcastle) e Rabiot: players who are useful to coaches for the intelligence with which they read the spaces to attack and the timing with which they do it.

He needs to be more present in the action and touches the ball too few times, we said, yet when Cajuste ducks in front of the central players to build up he has a large repertoire of feints with which he eludes the pressing. You can watch him make fun of his opponents by sliding the ball to one side and turning to the other; check with the sole and turn over in a handkerchief; or simply pretend to play first with one foot and pass with the other. It is an increasingly particular way of playing, we now see few players try feints using only the body, a dangerous skill against contemporary man pressing systems. When used well, though, it’s a fine art, and Cajuste seems to know it well. Originally arrived as Anguissa’s deputy, in short, we couldn’t be surprised to see him paired with the Cameroonian to give Lobotka a breather, especially in contexts in which Napoli have to recover in scoring or need kilos in the central band to manage more confusing moments.

Last season Napoli was the team that kept possession the most, the one that attempted the most passes and created the most shots on target. However, it is the proactive attitude he had off the ball that made the difference in Serie A. A violent re-aggression, which followed Pep Guardiola’s 6-second mantra, in which all the Napoli players started pressing as soon as the team opponent won the ball. Jens Cajuste is used to defending up front, and his interception qualities combine well with Anguissa’s exuberance and Lobotka’s intelligence. In Ligue 1 few midfielders won more tackles than Cajuste – 2.71 every ninety minutes – and the number of saves made on opponents’ shots is not bad either.

It’s too early to talk about his adaptation to Serie A. So far Cajuste has only played the second half of the friendly against Apollon FC, taking over from Elmas in the role of right midfielder in the 4-3-3 formation. Despite having arrived for a few days, Cajuste gave a taste of his style: some sharp management in which he arrived at the edge of the area and served Simeone; a long recovery after Apollon missed Napoli’s pressing; a pair of playful balls but embellished by the touch with the sole. It didn’t take much to excite the fans, who even in the face of a couple of errors in setting up have abandoned their curiosity towards a midfielder who already feel special.

To become a star player in Garcia’s Napoli, Cajuste will need to hone his game when the team is in possession. Almost all the opponents that Napoli will face in Serie A will be waiting for him down the pitch, so as not to concede meters to players like Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen. It is no coincidence that Garcia is spending his time keeping Zielinski despite Arab offers. The Pole is a master of manipulating opposing structures, and manages to illuminate spaces that are difficult for other midfielders to identify. Then there is the speech of Coppa d’Africa, who between December and January will deprive Napoli of Zambo Anguissa: in such a role, detached from more refined tasks in the last few metres, Cajuste can prove to be useful right away. A mezzala able to push on the vertical attitude rather than on the embroidery in the dribble.

The purchase of versatile and complete players like Cajuste, who turned 24 a few days ago and is therefore preparing to express his prime in Italy, is the Napoli manifesto that Rudi Garcia is starting to build. It was precisely the French coach, in an interview released today at Daznspeaking of Napoli as a team that must “learn new things”, in which the use of a two-pronged formation to enhance the sometimes under-used talent of Raspadori and Simeone is not excluded.

However, behind these unexplored solutions – which Garcia will have to dose together with the preservation of more rigorous and functional mechanisms implanted by Spalletti – Jens Cajuste is ready to carve out an important role for himself, to make Napoli more direct and above all even more glamorous. «Coming here was the easiest choice of my life» he said at the time of the official announcement. We can do nothing but wait for the response of this choice on the pitch. Maybe seeing Cajuste attempt a tunnel in a risky area or with a superfluous but beautiful oriented control from the outside: for him it would be nothing new, for Serie A maybe yes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

