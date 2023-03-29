Home Sports What makes this sport so challenging
BMarkus Dörr jerked the handlebars of the bike he was sitting on to the right with lightning speed. The opponent is taken by surprise, Dörr maneuvers the ball with the front wheel to the other side of the field to teammate Luca Kovacevic. He stands upright on the pedals of his bike, his eyes focused on the ball. Half a turn of the pedals, then Kovacevic pulls the handlebars up abruptly. A bang resounds in the hall, the ball swishes into the right corner of the goal.

Markus Dörr and Luca Kovacevic, both 21, play cycling at VC Darmstadt (VCD). They are among the best players in Europe in their age group. In autumn they won the U-23 European Championship title in Aalen. They want to compete in the 1st Bundesliga before the end of this year. To do this, they sometimes train four times a week; sometimes into the night. Why all this effort for a fringe sport that rarely gets public attention?

A new bike every two years

Before training started on a Tuesday evening in March, Markus Dörr said he had little choice but to play cycleball. Father Peter has been active in the sport for 50 years. Markus started playing himself at the age of four. “Anyone can kick a ball,” he draws the comparison to football. Cycleball is much more difficult. It takes about a year for beginners to master the special wheel and the basics of the game, explains Peter Dörr.

The rigid 1:1 ratio of the wheels takes some getting used to. If you pedal backwards, the wheel rolls backwards. A special feature is the long horizontal seat post. The saddle is centered over the rear wheel; in order to keep the front wheel on the ground, the athletes have to shift their center of gravity forward. The U-shaped handlebars are also characteristic. A bike like the one used by Dörr and Kovacevic costs around 3,500 euros. A new vehicle is needed about every two years. The spokes in particular wear out quickly.

See also  Salah: It's like I said something wrong when I say I want to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final – yqqlm

In cycling, teams of two compete against each other on a 14 by 11 meter playing field. The gates are two meters high and wide; a game lasts twice seven minutes. During the game, the feet must not touch the ground. The ball is filled with horsehair, covered with fabric and about the size of a handball. The German cycle ball sport is organized in the Federation of German Cyclists (BDR). The world cycling association UCI holds a world championship every year.

