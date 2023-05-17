What really matters in the gym

Alexander Pürzel is a sports scientist at the University of Vienna. He conducts research in the field of movement science and biomechanics. To date, the 39-year-old has published six books on training planning and movement analysis. Pürzel advises fitness studios on the construction of equipment and equipment for the clubs. As a member of the Austrian national squad, he took part in world and European championships in powerlifting and won gold and silver medals.

Mr Pürzel, why should I go to the gym?

You don’t have to. One should ask oneself: What do I need to do something good for myself or to achieve certain goals? Fitness centers may provide the means to do this. But you can also get enough of these funds elsewhere – if you want. An advantage of a fitness center is that the offer is huge and the price is relatively low. Disadvantages are the often many people or the access routes. As an alternative to a fitness center, home gyms are certainly a good option if there is enough space.