The Cavaliers beat the Lakers, Toronto rules Chicago while Utah continues to surprise and knocks out the Clippers as well.

Los Angeles Lakers-Cleveland Cavaliers 100-114 — Not even a subdued first half manages to slow down the very hot Cavaliers. Even under 12 points, the guests change gears in the third fraction, rely on the Mitchell-Garland duo and sweep away the resistance of the Lakers. Cleveland thus conquers the eighth consecutive success. The Californian team once again shows all its shortcomings, shoots with bad percentages from long distance (8/27) and at an attacking level it goes to alternating current. Another encouraging performance by Westbrook from the bench (19 points and 10 assists) is not enough, too many turnover and a defense that cannot contain an overflowing Mitchell at times. 27 points for the former LeBron James, 19 points and 12 rebounds, instead for Davis.

The Angels:James 27 (12/19, 1/4, 0/3 tl), Davis, Westbrook 19. Rimbalzi: Davis 12. Assist: Westbrook 10.

Cleveland:Mitchell 33 (9/10, 1/7, 12/13 tl), Garland 24, Allen 16. Rimbalzi: Allen 11. Assist: Garland 7.

Toronto Raptors-Chicago Bulls 113-104 — Even without a Siakam returning from an extraordinary start to the season, the Raptors manage to get the better of the Bulls. The returning VanVleet (out in the last three games) immediately picks up the pace from the pitch and ends up with 30 points and 11 assists. A strangely forgotten DeRozan in attack (only nine shots from the field) signs, instead, 20 points.

Toronto: VanVleet 30 (4/9, 5/13, 7/7 tl), Anunoby 22, Barnes 19. Rimbalzi: Barnes 10. Assists: VanVleet 11.

Chicago:DeRozan 20 (7/8, 0/1, 6/6 tl), Vucevic 18, Dragic 16. Rimbalzi: Vucevic 12. Assist: Caruso 11.

Memphis Grizzlies-Washington Wizards 103-97 — With Beal in the pits (Covid protocol) the Wizards try to give the Grizzlies a hard time but in the end they have to give up. Progress continues for Bane who also shines against Washington and ends with 28 points, 23 points and six assists instead for Morant.

Memphis: Bane 28 (5/8, 4/8, 6/6 tl), Morant 23, Clarke 16. Rebounds: Aldana, Adams 10. Rebounds: Morant 6.

Washington:Morris 18 (5/7, 2/5, 2/2 tl), Hachimura 15, Barton, Kuzma 12. Rimbalzi: Kuzma 11. Assist: Goodwin, Barton 5.

Los Angeles Clippers-Utah Jazz 102-110 — Los Angeles remains a land of conquest for the increasingly surprising Jazz. After beating the Lakers on Friday, Utah also knocks out the Clippers, also without Leonard, to Crypto. com Arena. Usual proof of great substance by Clarkson (23 points), the impact from the bench by Sexton (22 points) was also decisive. Simone Fontecchio does not enter the field.

Los Angeles Clippers: George 34 (6/8, 5/14, 7/8 tl), Morris Sr. 18, Mann 14. Rimbalzi: Zubac 9. Assist: Wall 6.

Utah:Clarkson 23 (2/6, 6/9, 1/1 tl), Sexton 22, Markkanen 18. Rimbalzi: Markkanen 9. Assist: Clarkson 5.

