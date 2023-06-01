What! “The eagle catches the chicken” actually went to the Asian Games- Yuyao News

June 1 is coming! Remember those little games that accompanied you in your childhood? Today, there is a sports event similar to “Eagle Catch Chicken” in the Asian Games venues. Yes, you read that right, “Eagle Catch Chicken” is also going to the Asian Games.

The sport is called Kabaddi, and it’s a one-to-many sport, much like Eagles and Chickens. But in China, this project is not popular yet. Even, it was the only event in China that did not participate in the Guangzhou Asian Games. It was not until recent years that Kabaddi gradually became popular among Chinese people. Taking advantage of the opportunity of the Hangzhou Asian Games, on June 1, the “Charm of Hangzhou” National Kabaddi Championship kicked off at the Guali Culture and Sports Center in Xiaoshan, Hangzhou. This is also the first kabaddi national-level event held in China since kabaddi became an Asian Games event. What kind of movement is Kabaddi? Come and find out!

“Cheapest” sport

Kabaddi is an ancient sport with a history of more than 4,000 years. People first used similar actions to resist the invasion of the outside world, and then gradually developed into a standardized sport. It is not demanding on the site, nor does it require any sports equipment. Therefore, some people say that this is the “cheapest” item with the lowest threshold among all sports. When playing Kabaddi, you only need a small field. After the field is separated by the center line, the two sides of the game will attack and defend each other. No sports equipment is required. Men, women, and children can participate.

This is a one-to-many sport, specifically one person versus seven people. During the game, an offensive player has to cross the center line and enter the opponent's half. His task is to touch as many defenders as possible, and each player gets one point. By analogy, he can touch up to 7 players. Individuals can score 7 points. The defenders who have been touched will be "expelled" from the field, and they cannot be resurrected in order to continue the game until the defensive team scores. At the same time, the offensive player also needs to step on the scoring line of the opponent's field. If he steps on the scoring line, he will get a point. If the offensive player can clear all the defensive players, there will be an additional two points. Calculated in this way, when an offensive player attacks, he can score up to 10 points at a time. On the contrary, the 7 defensive players have to keep the offensive player in their own half by hugging and other methods, and prevent the offensive player from going back. This is how the defensive team scores. Therefore, sometimes we can still see scenes where multiple defensive players suppress an offensive player.

A kabaddi match is usually divided into a first half and a second half. Generally speaking, men’s kabaddi is 20 minutes for a half, and women’s kabaddi is 15 minutes for a half. The game adopts a point system, and both the offensive and defensive sides can score points if they succeed, alternating and reciprocating, every 30 seconds is an attack cycle, and the one with the most cumulative points wins. It sounds like Kabaddi is indeed similar to the eagle catching chickens, but its physical confrontation is more intense, and in the end it is actually a comprehensive contest of strength, unity and wisdom.

“Mass Sports” with South Asian Style

Although the kabaddi movement is not very popular in China, it is very popular in India, Pakistan, Nepal and other countries. India, in particular, has always been a Kabaddi powerhouse. The Indian team is also known as the Kabaddi Dream Team. From the Beijing Asian Games to the Incheon Asian Games, they have won gold medals in this event for 7 consecutive times. This is mainly due to the easy operation and ease of use of the Kabaddi project, which has been welcomed by many ordinary Indians. In 1950, the Indian Kabaddi Association was established. In 1982, Kabaddi became a performance event at the 9th Asian Games held in New Delhi, India. At present, there are kabaddi clubs in every state in India, as well as national and regional competitions, and various kabaddi events are held almost every month. Even, Kabaddi has become a compulsory physical education course in some universities, middle schools and primary schools in India.

Of course, the history of Kabaddi can be traced back to earlier times. As early as the era when the Indian epic “Mahabharata” was produced, this project has been circulated among the people. At the time, it was known as “Aiger Schwarz”, which means “one breath”. Because in the Kabaddi game, the attacker must continuously shout “Kabaddi”, hence the name. After the sport gained a large mass base in India and other places, it gradually spread to countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Myanmar. The establishment of the Asian Kabaddi Federation in 1978 and the International Kabaddi Federation in 2004 allowed Kabaddi to enter the international development. Today, more than 50 countries and regions around the world have carried out the Kabaddi movement, of course, it is most popular in West Asia and South Asia. Some netizens said that watching Kabaddi games is not like watching athletes fight for gold medals and win, but more like playing a game. I feel that I can also integrate into it in the next second. Perhaps this is the reason why Kabaddi is gradually going global.

Connect with China

Although Kabaddi is still relatively “unpopular” in China, it has a deep relationship with China—— Men’s kabaddi became an official event of the Asian Games in the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, while women’s kabaddi was listed as an official event of the Asian Games in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.

During the Guangzhou Asian Games, a technical representative of the Kabaddi project said that it is not difficult for China to develop this sport, but the first thing is to let the common people understand it, including the rules of the game and the culture contained in it. He also said that if China started the sport, within a few years, the Chinese team could be among the top three in Asia. In recent years, the State Sports General Administration has begun to promote the popularity of Kabaddi. In 2020, the National Kabaddi Sports Promotion Committee was formally established. At present, many provinces and cities are preparing to establish kabaddi sports associations, 5 colleges and universities across the country have established kabaddi research centers, more than 530 universities, middle schools and primary schools have carried out kabaddi teaching and training, and have successively formed 187 kabaddi sports teams , Participate in school, city, and provincial Kabaddi competitions. Statistics show that more than 930 people across the country have participated in the business training of Kabaddi lecturers, referees and coaches, and carried out more than 1,300 Kabaddi popularization activities, with an audience of 230,000 person-times. This time, the National Kabaddi Championship started in Xiaoshan, filling a gap in the Chinese competition.

