What the ruling on the Super League means

On Thursday, a ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union deemed UEFA’s, and therefore also FIFA’s, opposition to the establishment of football tournaments parallel to those already existing as “contrary to the right to competition and the freedom to provide services”. regulated by UEFA and FIFA, the two bodies that up to now have governed European and global professional football in a sort of monopoly. The sentence refers specifically to the Super League, the tournament that two years ago twelve of the most important European teams tried to introduce into the international football system only to then renounce it, at least temporarily, also due to the lack of approval of the existing bodies, which threatened such sanctions to make many of the clubs involved give up.

Immediately after the publication of the sentence, the CEO of A22 Sports, the promoter company of the Super League, wrote: «We have obtained the right to compete. The UEFA monopoly is over. Football is free. Clubs are now free from the threat of sanctions and free to determine their own future.” Immediately afterwards, in an event that had already been organized in advance, A22 Sports presented the structure of a new competition, a sort of evolution of the Super League which would take into account the major criticisms aimed at the time at the initial project, exclusive and perpetually confidential to the twelve promoting clubs.

It is not known with certainty how many and which clubs support A22 Sports‘ proposal, but the fact that the event was organized in Madrid has led to the hypothesis that Real Madrid could be involved, which with Barcelona and Juventus was among the major promoters of the split of 2021. Real Madrid on its website he also wrote that he welcomed the court’s ruling with “great satisfaction”.

UEFA for its part he wrote which takes note of the sentence, saying however that this “does not imply the approval or validation of the Super League”. He also added that he “confident in the solidity of its new rules and, in particular, in compliance with all relevant European laws and regulations”. In the early afternoon, its president Aleksander Čeferin participated in a press conference called for the occasion in which he defined the sentence as an opportunity to improve and strengthen. He also reiterated that the association enjoys the support of national federations and governments.

The fact is that from now on everyone will be granted the right to propose new international competitions, the success of which will depend exclusively on the solidity of the offer proposed to the invited clubs, who will no longer incur sanctions should they decide to join. This does not mean that the current structure of European football, regulated and managed directly by UEFA, will cease to exist any time soon. Firstly because the contracts for the competitions for the next three years have already been closed, and secondly because UEFA could maintain the relationships it has with the clubs by offering increasingly advantageous conditions. Already in these hours several European teams, including Bayern Monaco, Atletico Madrid, Roma e Manchester Unitedreiterated their cooperation with UEFA and FIFA.

From this last aspect it should be added that from next season the reform of the European cups will come into force, which on the one hand has maintained the opening of the tournaments to all countries and all teams deserving of being there, and on the other has tried to meet the needs of big clubs looking for new revenue with a reform that guarantees more places in the big leagues and more high-level matches. According to the major promoters of the Super League, however, even with the new format the Champions League will not guarantee the same revenue that a new tournament designed specifically to increase the revenue then distributed to the participating clubs could generate.

The novelty arising from the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union is therefore given by the opening of the market of international football competitions to competition, something which until now had never existed precisely due to the dominant role of UEFA and FIFA, in Europe and in the world. Among the entities that could have economic strength and interests to exploit this opening to competition in European football, there are also investors from the countries of the Arabian peninsula, whose presence in sport is increasingly vast and ambitious.

Share this: Facebook

X

