The last thing you want to think about is that on a walk or a picnic you can come into contact with plants poisonous to humans in Italy. But even in Italy there are numerous poisonous herbaceous plants, even potentially lethalwith which it is not unlikely to come into contact while walking in the woods or lying down in a meadow and which you should learn to recognize.

These are flowers, herbs and even plants very common, often difficult to distinguish from similar and completely harmless plantsand which can give rise to various reactions ranging from skin irritations to real toxic reactions, even lethal for humans or animals if touched or accidentally ingested.

Daphne

A small shrub very common in cool woods between 500 and 1800 meters above sea level which represents the most irritating plant of our flora: all its parts contain substances that are irritating to their contact, with the formation of bubbles and vesicles that disappear within a few weeks. Its inviting red fruits are more dangerous: a dozen can be lethal for an adult, 2 or 3 for a child, also because there is no antidote.

Panacea of ​​Mantegazza

Panacea di Mantegazza or giant panacea (Heracleum mantegazzianum) it’s a spontaneous weed today widespread in the pre-alpine areas of the northern regions. Introduced as an ornamental plant from the Caucasus in the 19th century, it can grow up to 5 meters in height and contact with its sap can cause even severe skin rashes up to skin burns. If the sap comes into contact with the eyes it can cause damage up to blindness. This happens because the furocoumarin derivatives found in the leaves, flowers, seeds, trunk and root can penetrate up to the nucleus of the epithelial cells and destroy them.

Napellus aconite

A beautiful purplish blue flower that hides one of the most toxic plants of the Italian flora as well as among the most dangerous poisonous plants for humans in Italy. It can be found especially in alpine areas. Napello aconite is already toxic by contact, which is why it is good to resist the temptation to touch it or even pick its flowers, and in case of ingestion aconitine, the powerful poison found inside, can cause reactions ranging from from vomiting and diarrhea to cardiac paralysis. Suffice it to say that in ancient times its flowers were used to poison the tips of arrows and spears before battles.

boxwood

Yes, even the common boxwood (Buxus sempervirens), il widespread evergreen in many gardens or as a hedge in flowerbeds public, it is potentially poisonous. In fact, the leaves and stem contain an alkaloid, bussina, with laxative and purgative properties. Despite the popular custom of using the powder to prepare an infusion, the bussina is potentially poisonous and can cause vomiting and dermatitis.

Stramonio common

It is such a common and widespread plant that in Italy it can be found along roadsides as well as next to abandoned buildings or country ruins. Yet the common weed (It will give straw) is also popularly called “devil’s herb” because it contains a powerful concentration of potentially poisonous alkaloids, including scopolamine. Ingestion of its seeds can cause nausea, cramps, hallucinations and even death.

Tasso

The rate (Taxus baccata) is a tree of the order conifers, widely used as an ornamental plant in hedges and widespread above all in the mountainous areas of southern Italy and the islands. In reality, it hides a high level of poisonousness, so much so that experts and connoisseurs also call it the “tree of death” because it contains taxine, a cardiotoxic alkaloid that can have a lethal action on both people and pets.

Oleander

Perhaps the best known, if not the only truly known toxic plant for humans that can be found in Italy. It is found along all the coasts for ornamental purposes, it contains various toxic alkaloids including oleandrin which can attack the central nervous system and even lead to death.

Hemlock

We all more or less know the saying “drink hemlock” in the meaning of killing oneself, as did Socrates who ingested it as an infusion. However, not everyone knows that hemlock is a spontaneous plant very common in the Italian countryside, particularly in cool areas or areas wetted by streams and small streams, and which is highly toxic due to the presence of as many as 5 alkaloids which can lead to a fatal outcome. Luckily its unpleasant smell tends to keep people off and dissuades from ingesting its green fruits.

Colchicus in autumn

Widespread in the pastures of the Alps and the Apennines, the autumn Colchico is also called false saffron due to the resemblance to the plant with showy pink-violet flowers. And it is precisely this that makes it particularly dangerous because the colchicine contained in the seeds and bulb is a highly toxic alkaloid which can give rise to violent reactions of vomiting or bloody diarrhea and in some cases even lead to death even if ingested in small doses.

Atropa Belladonna

This plant is easily found in the woods of our mountains, from the Alps to the Apennines, e its red fruits can easily be mistaken for blueberries, also for their pleasant taste. In reality they are highly toxic due to the presence of atropine, an alkaloid that acts on the central nervous system and in case of ingestion, medical treatment must be sought immediately because they could cause convulsions, delirium and even death.

Dulcamara

Between most common cause of poisoning among children because of its tempting red fruits that can be mistaken for edible currants. In reality, Dulcamara is not among the most poisonous plants, but it is easily found in woods and cool places as well as in cultivated fields. The effects of ingestion are abdominal pain, vomiting and, in severe cases, respiratory distress.

Poison lettuce

Wild relative of the most common salad lettucewhich however contains a bitter latex rich in lactucopicrin and lactucin which, if ingested, can cause poisoning.

