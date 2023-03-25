Home Sports what they are and why eliminate them from your diet
what they are and why eliminate them from your diet

what they are and why eliminate them from your diet

Added sugars are sugars that are added during food processing, during preparation or at the table. For example, sucrose or dextrose added during food processing are added sugars, as is honey used to sweeten tea at the table. Fortunately, these sugars they are listed separately on the nutrition facts panelsbelow the “total sugars” row, making it easier to determine whether or not foods contain added sugars.

What is meant by high sugar foods?

Foods that contain amounts close to or higher than recommended can be considered high in sugar.
Men shouldn’t consume more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams or 150 calories) of added sugar per day.
Women should not consume more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams or 150 calories).

What foods are high in added sugar?

While some high-sugar foods may be obvious, many others are surprisingly high in sugar:

  • sweets, including candies, cakes and cookies
  • milk-based desserts, such as ice cream and milkshakes
  • soda
  • fruit juices
  • sports drinks
  • yogurt macro
  • condiments such as ketchup, honey mustard and barbecue sauce
  • many common breakfast cereals

To find out if a food contains added sugars, you can learn to read food labels.

Why eliminate added sugars from your diet

Eating too much added sugar can have many adverse health effects. An excess of sugary foods and drinks can lead to weight gain, blood sugar problems and an increased risk of heart disease, among other dangerous conditions.

For these reasons, added sugars should be minimized whenever possiblewhich is easy if you eat a nutrient-dense, whole-foods-based diet.
If you need to cut added sugars out of your diet, try eliminating some of the food preparations listed above. Before you know it, your sugar habit will be a thing of the past.

Photo by Natalia Vaitkevich

