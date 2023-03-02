Of Sports editorial team

The quarrel between the Roma coach and the fourth official Serra continued in the locker room: You have to apologize to me, Mou is pressing. The referee does not take any step back and the Portuguese loses his mind: Liar, you are a man of m … Shame

Jos Mourinho and Marco Serra face to face in the Cremonese-Roma post match. There was a sequel to the dispute that took place on the pitch (Everyone is taking you by the c… go home, go home, what seems to be understood from the lip at least) between the Giallorossi coach and the fourth official. Mou who knocks on the door of the referees’ locker room and enters (authorised, as also underlined by the sports judge). Inside he finds the assistants of the referee Piccinini, a federal inspector and the Roma team manager Vito Scala. The last time I was expelled (in the match at the Olimpico against Turin, ed) I went to the referee to apologize, Jos begins, who then addresses Serra directly: If you are a man, repeat what you told me on the pitch, then you apologize and that’s it, bring back the Sports Courier.

Serra, however, doesn’t take any step back: Excuse me for what? I don’t have to apologize to anyone, I didn’t say anything. At that point Mourinho blurts out and starts yelling at him: Liar. You are a man of m… Shame on you. I avoid thinking you’re from Turin and you don’t want me on the bench against Juve on Sunday, adds Special One. Reply: I expected this, I knew you’d make this story up. A concept, that of Serra born in Turin, repeated by Mou also in TV interviews. See also Olimpia Milano, more parking and less traffic at the Forum in view of the Olympics

The Roma coach was disqualified for two days by the sports judge, who in the operative part underlines how the coach at the end of the match entered the referee’s locker room and then addressed seriously offensive expressions and inferences to the Fourth Official. The Giallorossi club will present an appeal to try to reduce the penalty, meanwhile the federal prosecutor has opened an investigation to understand what happened between Special One and Serra. That he too should be stopped by the top referees.