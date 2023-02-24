The ability to choose what time is it better to play sports it is, for 99% of people, determined by work, family and other daily commitments. And therefore much better to train when you can, even if it would not be the right time to play sports, than doing nothing, of course. But to play sports it is best in the morning, noon or evening? From a purely physiological point of view there is a best time of day to play sportsand depends on the biological clock, or rather on the circadian rhythm which regulates the alternation of sleep and wakefulness and affects many other aspects of our body such as the release of testosterone, muscle and basal temperature, pressure, release of neurotransmitters and much more.

All this, of course, in purely hypothetical conditionsbecause then there are stress, eating habits, sleep disturbances and many other aspects that can affect our psycho-physical conditions.

What time is it better to play sports

From a purely physiological point of view thebest time to play sports it is late afternoon when the temperature of the muscles is at its highest. It is more or less the temperature that the muscles reach after a good warm-up, and it is the ideal one to turn on the metabolic mechanisms that allow energy to be supplied to the muscles. The rise in muscle temperature is linked to the internal mechanism that determines the alternation between sleep and wakefulness and obviously it works if you lead a regular life.

Given the premise, late afternoon or dusk are the ideal time to train from a performance point of view but, for example, if training ended a few hours before bedtime it could affect the ease of falling asleep, and therefore resting enough to allow the body to recover. We must also consider that to play sports it is essential to eat adequately during the day, as we have already suggested here.

When to play sports to lose weight

If, on the other hand, the goal is to lose weight, the best time to play sports to lose weight could be in the morning, as soon as you wake up, even before having breakfast, as we have explained here. After a night of fasting, and therefore on an empty stomach, the first source of energy to which the body turns is fat. Now, play sports completely on an empty stomach may not be the best of solutions, however a 30′ workout, whether it’s running or in a fitness center, is sustainable even on an empty stomach and although numerous scientific studies have not found any substantial differences in terms of weight loss between those who train in the morning and those who play sports in the evening, it is true, however, that the same studies have found a increased metabolic activity during the daythat is, a greater ability to burn energy by the body, as we had already explained here.

Play sports in the morning

Fare sports in the morning it is theoretically very advantageous for those who want to develop strength skills. Indeed in the morning testosterone levels are at their peak, and it is known how the blood levels, i.e. circulating in the blood, of this hormone are directly connected with muscle mass (which is why there are also sportsmen who resort to doping to increase their testosterone levels). However, if by morning we mean not immediately after waking up, it is also important to have a proper breakfast, as we have described here.

Play sports in the evening

Unfortunately play sports in the evening it is the obligatory and most widespread situation for many if not very many, and suffers from many practical difficulties of daily life: irregular or unsuitable meals for sport (as we have explained here in relation to running), stress, loss of motivation after a day’s work, delays and everything that can happen on a “normal” day. Moreover, for a long time it has been not recommended to play sports in the 4 hours before bedtime as sport would have an “exciting” power from a hormonal, cerebral and physical point of view such as to make it difficult to fall asleep.

However, we must also point out some recent studies conducted in Switzerland according to which a short and intense workout that ends 1 hour and a half before going to sleep would facilitate falling asleep, reduce the number of awakenings during the night, improve rest and mood upon waking up the next morning.

What is the best time to play sports?

In the end, however, despite all these scientific studies, we must not forget that people are different from each otherthat rhythms and lifestyles can influence motivation, availability of time and energy to devote to sport, and that the most important thing is to find your own routine that makes training and playing sport a regular and natural habit almost daily.

