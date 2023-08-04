What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Friday, August 4

04/08/2023 and las 03:00 CEST

Discover the best matches of the day, check our predictions and bet now on Betfair.

Hoy, friday august 4the regular season of the WNBA. In tennis, the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos ATP. And in soccer, several Spanish clubs play pre-season friendlies.

Discover the 2023 sports calendar so you don’t miss any appointment of your favorite discipline.

04:00 h: Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream Las Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream They face each other in a WNBA regular season match, starting at 04:00.

Those from Georgia, fifth in the general classification, travel to Phoenix as the betting favorites to prevail over the Mercury, a rival they have beaten in their last two duels.

1. Atlanta Dream victory a [1.25]

2. Less than 163.5 points to[1.83]

06:00 a.m.: Los Cabos ATP Quarterfinals

He No. 5 on the ATP and seeded of the Los Cabos tournament is measured against the number 28 in the world in the quarterfinals of this open, not before 06:00 h. Discover the data and quotas of these tennis players.

Enjoy live all the ATP matches in Los Cabos from Betfair Live Video.

The Greek tennis player they have only won one of their three meetings against the Chilean. However, the forecasts are in favor of their victory in this tie.

1. Less than 2.5 sets a[1.58]

2. Less than 10.5 games in the second set to[1.4]

11:00 a.m.: Osasuna vs. Alaves (friendly)

CA Osasuna faces Alavés in the first of two friendlies who will play this Friday, starting at 11:00.

The Rojillos they have won four of the last five meetings that they have played against Alavés, including friendlies, so the odds put them as the favorites to win.

1. Triumph for CA Osasuna [1.8]

2. Less than 2.5 goals to [1.68]

8:30 p.m.: Cordoba vs. Cádiz (friendly)

He Cordoba and Cadiz They are measured in the Puertas de Córdoba Trophy, starting at 8:30 p.m.

An Andalusian derby in which the Yellow Submarine will face off against the green and white team, from the First RFEFso the bets favor the LaLiga club EA Sports.

1. victory of Cádiz to [1.8]

2. Both teams do not score [1.9]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

