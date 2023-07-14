What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Friday, July 14

14/07/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

weekend eve with Wimbledon and the Tower of France as great claims of the day. Also, the Getafe in starts up and starts a new date in the Argentine Professional League.

13:45 – Stage 13 in the Tour de France

The high mountain returns to the gala round. Cyclists will have to complete 138 kilometers in between Chatillon-Sur-Chalaronne and the Large Dovecotea special category port with 17,4 km. at an average slope of 7,1 %.

Unlike previous days, today we could see differences overall after a stage that is presumed to be very hard for all the riders.

Starting at 2:00 p.m., men’s semifinals at Wimbledon

The All England Club dresses up to receive the four best tennis players of the edition, who will fight a duel to try to get a ticket for the long-awaited final on Sunday.

The action will start at two in the afternoon. with Spanish presencewhile the number 2 in the world will jump onto the track once the first match ends.

19:00 – Getafe vs. Bradford – Amistoso

The azulones dispute their first summer game. They will face Bradford in Oliva (Valencia), a team from the League Two English who played in the promotion playoffs in May.

As is logical for the category differencethe blue box is very favorite in the forecasts and should not have problems to overcome the Bants.

The Getafe victory and more than 2.5 goals is paid to [1.7]

02:30 (Saturday) – Hurricane vs. Workshops – Argentine Professional League

Mandatory victory match for both teams. Hurricanepenultimate in the table and in a relegation position, receives workshopswho must win so that River Plate is not proclaimed champion tonight.

He Globo crosses a results crisis very worrying: sum eight losses in nine games and alone have won two of their last twenty-seven meetings. On the contrary, those from Córdoba are reaping good numbers away from their stadium: just one loss in his most recent five outings.

He triumph of Talleres is quoted at [2.7]

