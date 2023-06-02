What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Friday, June 2

Eve of the weekend in which we will meet the first finalist of the promotion phase to the A league. In addition, the 1/16 finals begin in Roland Garros and we could complete the semifinals of the Endesa League.

14:45 – Novak Djokovic vs. Alejandro Davidovich – Roland Garros

Probably the most attractive game of the day. The tennis player from Malaga will face the number 2 in the world in search of repeat the feat he achieved in Monte Carlo a year ago, when he beat the Balkan and ended up being a finalist.

You can enjoy all of Roland Garros, both the men’s and women’s draws, via Betfair Live Video.

The truth is Djokovic is not 100% and Davidovich is going through a very high peak of tennis form. This does not mean that the Spaniard is a favourite, but that he does have the weapons to defeat his opponent today. Besides, Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam where Fokina has reached a quarterfinal.

1. The victory of Alexander Davidovich is paid to [6.5].

Undoubtedly, the Rincón de la Victoria will not make things easy. Absent was about to lose a set compared to Kovacevic (114) y Fucsovics (83), who won two tie-breaks, so Alejandro has many options to, at least, extend this game.

2. More than 3.5 sets is quoted at [1.9].

20:10 – Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov – Roland Garros

Carlitos faces his third step towards glory in Paris and will face Shapovalov -number 32 in the world-, with whom the faces have never been seen. The Murcian comes from receiving a serious warning in the second round and he will not want any kind of scares against a Denis who does not have a very good relationship with clay.

In the Grand Slams, time is money, so Alcaraz will try to close the match for the Fast Trackas he already did in his debut against Cobolli.

1. Carlos Alcaraz beats Shapovalov 3-0 is quoted at [1.46].

If something is characterizing the disciple of Juan Carlos Ferrero in this tournament, it is how strong he starts the games. Before Flavio Cobolli he signed a 6-0 out and against Taro Daniel, 6-1. to both he broke their kickoff.

2. Denis Shapovalov fails to win his first service game is quoted at [2.25].

20:30 – Bari vs. Sudtirol – Playoffs Serie B

The alpine team wants to assert the 1-0 of the first leg and continue with the dream of playing for the first time in its history in the highest category of Italian football. For its part, Bari relies on the good streak that he accumulates at home, where he has not lost since January.

In the regular season, Sudtirol’s visit to San Nicola resulted in tie to twoalthough Bari was able to win at home by 0-1. The Mignani ones add eight consecutive games without losing in front of his people.

1. The Bari win in 90 minutes is paid to [1.85].

Con 17 targets, Walid Cheddira -called up by Morocco in the World Cup- is Bari’s top scorer and third on the Serie B list this season.

2. Walid Cheddira scores a goal during the 90 minutes is quoted at [2.6].

21:00 – Valencia Basket vs. Barça Basketball – Endesa League

Those of Jasikevicius dominated the first game (84-74) and want to meet Unicaja in semifinals. For its part, Valencia needs a change of course: five wins in their last sixteen games.

La Fonteta is never an easy square, but it is Nikola Mirotic is capable of being at the level he showed at the Palau (27 points), the Catalans will have gained a lot of ground.

1. The victory of Barça Basket is paid to [1.42].

The last three games between the two teams, in addition to losing all of them to Barça, have had an almost identical result: 81-75, 85-71 y 84-74.

2. Less than 160.5 points is quoted at [1.88].

