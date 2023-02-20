Discover the best sporting events of the day, check our predictions and bet now on Betfair.

We leave for a new week with the momentous match that will take place at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez between Getafe and Valencia. In addition, another dramatic match for permanence will be played in Second division and the A league will put the finishing touch to day 23. In tennis, the only Spanish woman who is still alive in the Dubai WTA500.

12:00 – Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Rebeka Masarova – WTA500 Dubai

After removal of Paula Badosa, all the options of the ‘Armada’ go through a Rebeka who comes from overcoming the previous one.

It will be the first time that these two players meet on a court, but the Spanish arrives with a slight advantage: Sasnovich has only won two of his last eleven matches.

1. The victory of Rebekah Masarova is paid to [1.75].

Although Masarova is the favorite for this match, we must not ignore the fact that Sasnovich is the number 44 of the world. The Belarusian will not make things easy.

2. More than 20.5 games is quoted at [1.57].

20:45 – Turin vs. Cremonese – Serie A

We closed the twenty-third date in the Italian championship with a duel between Torino, comfortable in the media zone of the classification, and a Cremonese sunk as bottom with only eight Points, one less than Elche in LaLiga.

You can watch this match and all of Serie A live through Betfair Live Video.

The whole of Lombardy is the second worst visitor with 5 pointsonly ahead of Hellas Verona (4), while the Turin team have only lost one of their last six games at the Olímpico.

1. The triumph of Turin is paid to [1.7].

Only the Sampdoria (11) mark less than the Cremona (15) and only the Salerno (44) fits more than those of Davide Ballardini (40).

2. Both teams do not score is quoted at [1.74].

21:00 – Getafe vs. Valencia CF – LaLiga

Dramatic match at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. Both teams are in relegation placesbut the reward for taking the win will be leaving the red zone.

Getafe have lost five of their last seven games and have not won in LaLiga since the December 31while the ches, who have not won since the November 10They will seek to end the curse of mondays.

1. The a tie is paid to [2.8].

The matches between these two teams are of a certain rivalry after what happened in the Copa del Rey back in 2019 and the cards usually appear with some frequency. In the first round: nine yellow y two red.

2. More than 6.5 cards is quoted at [1.95].

21:00 – Málaga CF vs. Real Zaragoza – LaLiga

If Valencia is in trouble, Málaga can no longer with their anguish. The blue and white team is nine points away from salvation and receives a Zaragoza that is only four away from relegation.

The Andalusian they have taken all three points in one of their last ten gameswhile the Maño box seems to be carbureting away from La Romareda and he has won in two of his three most recent outings.

1. The triumph of Real Zaragoza is paid to [2.9].

Giuliano Simeone, top scorer of the Aragonese with six targets, Accumulate more than a quarter of the goals in Zaragoza (23) and will be the main offensive threat at La Rosaleda.

2. Giuliano Simeone scores a goal at any time is quoted at [3.6].