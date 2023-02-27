Discover the schedules of the best matches of the day and check our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

Today, Monday, February 27, the day 23 of Santander Leaguethe 29th date of the Second division. In international football, the matches of matchday 24 of the A league. And in basketball, the last matches of the European qualifier for the Basketball World Cup.

Finland vs. Germany at 5:30 p.m. (2023 Basketball World Cup Qualification)

Finland and Germany meet at 5:30 p.m. in their last qualifying match for the 2023 Basketball World Cup.

Both selections are classified mathematically to play the World Cup, but the winner of this match will get their pass as leader of Group J.

The Germans defeated Finland last November 2022 and they currently occupy the first place in the Group, so they start with a certain advantage over their rivals, although they are tied on points.

1. Germany win over Finland [1.83]

2. Less than 159.5 points in Finland vs Germany at [1.83]

SS Lazio vs. UC Sampdoria a las 20:45 h (Serie A)

Lazio and Sampdoria face each otherat 8:45 p.m., in the last meeting of the day of day 24 of the A league.

Los forecasts point to a triumph of the ‘biancocelesti’ In this match they play at home against an opponent they have beaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

1. Lazio triumph at [1.44]

2. Ciro Immobile brand in front of Sampdoria a [1.70]

Villarreal vs. Getafe at 9:00 p.m. (LaLiga Santander)

He last match of the 23rd date of LaLiga Santander faces Villarreal and Getafe starting at 9:00 p.m. Consult the match preview.

He yellow submarine goes to this duel after reaping 4 defeats consecutive games in the domestic competition, while the azulones have remained undefeated in the last three days. So it is possible that the game ends with a distribution of points.

1. Tie between Villarreal and Getafe at [3.60]

2. Less than 2.5 goals in Villarreal-Getafe a [1.56]

Granada CF vs. Málaga CF at 9:00 p.m. (Second Division)

Granada and Malaga close the 29th day of LaLiga SmartBank, at 9:00 p.m. Discover all the data of the meeting here.

The rojiblancos have remained undefeated in the last five days and start as betting favorites to win in this confrontation against the albiceleste team, which is in the relegation zone.

1. victory of Granada to [1.46]

2. Myrto Uzuni scores against Málaga [2.50]