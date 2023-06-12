What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Monday, June 12

We open a new week without football on our continent, but with the Argentine Professional League as the main claim. Besides, Feliciano Lopez makes its debut in Stuttgart, we enjoyed the fourth game of the series between Joventut and Real Madrid in Endesa League and the Denver Nuggets could win the championship ring in the NBA.

12:00 – Feliciano López vs. Yosuke Watanuki – ATP Stuttgart

The Madrid tennis player hurries his last days as a tennis player and, on this occasion, he will play the tournament of Stuttgartwhere chance has given him a match against Watanuki, numero 126 of the world and coming from the previous phase.

hide it’s a weed specialist and today a Japanese player who does not stand out on the circuit is measured. This year he contested the primer Grand Slam of his career, although his record in the final phase of ATP tournaments during 2023 is 3-4. Last season he did not participate in the grass tour.

1. The victory for Feliciano Lopez is paid to [3.3]

21:00 – Joventut vs. Real Madrid – Endesa League

Fourth game of the series (1-2), which could be the last in case of victory for Chus Mateo’s men. Beyond the exhibition Kyle Guy in the first game, which allowed the rock take advantage, Real Madrid has controlled the tie without too much trouble.

As if that were not enough, you have to go back to 2013 to find Joventut’s last victory against the whites at the Olímpico. In total, they are already sweet consecutive defeats.

1. The victory of Real Madrid is paid to [1.34]

The tie is giving us games with high scoring rate (83-93, 90-73, 73-83) and, taking into account the needs of Joventut, this fourth clash has the same expectations.

2. More than 165.5 points is quoted at [1.88]

00:15 (Tuesday) – Banfield vs. River Plate – Argentine Professional League

The millionaire set leader with 41 pointswill visit the Florencio Sola to face Banfieldwhich is part of a fierce battle to avoid relegation.

The locals they have lost four of their last five matches and they haven’t beaten River in their stadium since 2021 (2 losses). For their part, those of Martín Demichelis come with morale through the roof after their transcendental victory against Fluminense for the Libertadores.

1. The River Plate triumph is paid to [1.7]

In another order of things, the Drill only takes 12 goals for in this championship, the lowest figure among the twenty-eight participating teams. In his last six games, he was left without scoring in four of them.

2. Both teams do not score is quoted at [1.7]

02:30 (martes) – Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat – NBA

As is the case with Joventut and Real Madrid, this could be the last game of the season in the NBAas long as those of Michael Malone, who calmly control the series by 3-1.

Discover here the best preview of the meeting.

The two games in Miami showed that to beat Denver you have to play near-perfect basketball. Nikola Jokic is in MVP mode, to Jamal Murray is not affected by the hand injury and, when it does not appear Michael Porter Jrit is Aaron Gordon. Those of Colorado, very favorites.

1. The Denver Nuggets win is paid to [1.2]

The defending of the Nuggets is drowning Miami, which has not passed 95 points in any of their three Finals losses.

2. Less than 208.5 points is quoted at [1.88]

