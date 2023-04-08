Check the best matches of the day and discover our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

We start the weekend with Lots of action in the main European leagues, where several teams advance their matches to arrive fresh at European competitions. In addition, twenty-sixth day in the Endesa League and penultimate morning of the regular season in NBA.

02:30 – Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls – NBA

Incredible but true. The Mavericks (38-42) They are obliged to win this morning if they do not want to say goodbye to the Play-in. in front will be some Chicago Bulls (38-42) that they are no longer going to move from tenth place in the Eastern Conference.

Dallas will have to face this game sin Kyrie Irvinginjured in the foot, although the Bulls will give rest to its main stars as DeRozan o LaVine.

1. The Dallas Mavericks win is paid to [1.34].

It is the ideal night for Luka Doncic to explode in scoring. The Slovenian averages 32,7 points per game, but we already know how you grow on important stages like tonight’s, where Irving won’t be there.

2. Luka Doncic scores 35 or more points is quoted at [1.84].

3:30 p.m. – Borussia Dortmund vs. Union Berlin – Bundesliga

Battle for second place and the prize of fighting with Bayern Munich for the title.

Dortmund, which have won their last seven home games and hasn’t lost at Signal Iduna Park since the August 20, 2022will receive a Berlin Union that far from its stadium hasn’t enjoyed a win in his most recent five outings.

1. The Borussia Dortmund victory is paid to [1.6].

Since the resumption of football in Germany in mid-January, only Chelsea have been unable to score against Dortmund in their stadium. The rest -Augsburg, Freiburg, Hertha, Leipzig and Cologne- have made it.

2. Both teams score is quoted at [1.84].

19:00 – Breogán vs. Real Madrid – Liga Endesa

Attractive match at Pazo dos Deportes in Lugo. He Breogán (12-13) is only one playoff victory away, while Real Madrid comes as the leader with the same victories and defeats (21-4) as Barça and Baskonia.

In the first round, the whites went over the top (91-73) and this Saturday they will try to get the Galicians to add their fourth straight loss at home (Betis, Zaragoza, Joventut).

1. The triumph of Real Madrid is paid to [1.16].

Those of Chus Mateo they haven’t dropped below 89 points in any of their last four outings between the Euroleague and the Endesa League, so we can expect a high score.

2. More than 164.5 points is quoted at [1.88].

21:00 – Real Madrid vs. Villarreal – LaLiga

The whites will seek to finish off their perfect week with a win against Villarreal. If they did, Ancelotti’s men would temporarily reduce their distance with Barça to eight points.

the yellow submarine He has only won on one visit to the Santiago Bernabéuit was in 2018 with a goal by Pablo Fornals in the 88th minute.

1. The victory of Real Madrid is paid to [1.56].

The proper name of the week in whites has been Karim Benzemaauthor of a hat-trick in it Camp Nou four days after completing another treble against Valladolid.

2. Karim Benzema scores a goal at any time is quoted at [1.8].

21:00 – Niza vs. Paris Saint-Germain – Ligue 1

Weeks ago this match could be inconsequential, but the latest controversies that have plagued the Parisian club off the pitch and the fact that Lens has placed itself just three points behind in the standings mean that this clash is crucial for PSG.

Galtier’s men will face a Nice team that has not yet lost under the command of Didier Digard: eight wins and six draws.

1. The Nice win or draw is paid to [1.95].

In the center of the hurricane has been Kylian Mbappe this week for his statement against the club for the season ticket campaign. Will you want to claim? Be that as it may, the Parisian is, along with jonathan davidthe top scorer in Ligue 1 with 19 targets.

2. Kylian Mbappé scores a goal at any time a [2.0].