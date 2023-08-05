What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Saturday, August 5

05/08/2023 and las 03:20 CEST

Hoy, saturday august 5ththe semifinals take place Los Cabos ATP. In football, Spain disputes the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup and Valencia plays the Orange Trophy 2023. And in basketball, several games of the phase of preclassification for the EuroBasket 2025.

06:00 a.m.: Los Cabos ATP Semifinals

The tournament seed and No. 5 on the ATP will face the current world No. 16 in the semifinals in Los Cabos, no earlier than 06:00.

Greek and Croatian are tied on aggregate of clashes with three victories for each. Although the odds are in favor of number 5 taking advantage in this section, advancing to the final of this tournament.

1. More than 2.5 sets to[2.25]

2. Over 10.5 games in the second set to[1.33]

7:00 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Spain (Women’s World Cup)

Los round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup present this duel between Switzerland and Spain, which takes place at 07:00. Discover How both teams arrive at this Switzerland-Spain.

Las Spanish are the clear favorites in betting to beat Switzerland in the 90 minutes. A victory with which they would access the quarterfinals of a Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history.

1. Triumph of Spain in the 90 minutes to[1.32]

2. Both teams do not score[1.62]

8:45 p.m.: Kosovo vs. Denmark (EuroBasket)

Kosovo and Denmark the last place is played to be present in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifier, starting at 8:45 p.m.

The Danes will stamp your ticket if they win or if they lose by 6 or less points. Although the forecasts are in favor of his victory in this match.

1. Denmark beats Kosovo to[1.65]

2. Less than 152.5 total points to[1.83]

9:00 p.m.: Valencia vs. Aston Villa (Orange Trophy)

Valencia and Aston Villa compete for the 2023 Orange Trophy in Mestalla, starting at 9:00 p.m. Consult the preview of Valencia-Aston Villa.

the black and white they have won all four friendlies of pre-season that they have played, so we are confident that they will achieve victory in their last test before the new season officially begins.

1. Victory of Valencia to[3.0]

2. Less than 2.5 goals to [1.82]

