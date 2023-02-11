Discover the best matches of the day and check our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

We kick off the weekend with the Club World Cup final as the highlight. In addition, we will have action in the main European leagues in a day that we will start with the NBA.

04:10 – Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks – NBA

With Irving, but without Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks (30-26) they take the highway to measure themselves to the Sacramento Kings (31-23)who are just ahead in the Western Conference.

The Kings are being one of the revelations this season and have just won five of their last seven home games.

1. The Sacramento Kings win is paid to [1.58].

De’Aaron Fox is the franchise player in Sacramento. average 24,2 points per game and in his first game this season against Dallas he scored 44.

2. De’Aaron Fox scores 25 or more points is quoted at [1.67].

15:30 – Bayern de Múnich vs VfL Bochum – Bundesliga

The Bundesliga leader will receive a Bochum that continues to fight for permanence at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern’s last two victories against the indismountable? 7-0 y 0-7.

1. The Bayern win by three or more goals difference is paid to [2.05].

In addition, the other game that these two teams played after Bochum’s return to the top flight ended 4-2. The goals are assured.

2. Over 3.5 goals is quoted at [1.65].

16:00 – Arsenal vs. Brentford – Premier League

Before facing City next Wednesday, the ‘Gunners’ will seek keep your five point distance regarding the ‘Sky Blue’. It will be the fourth match between the two teams in Premier League.

Those of Mikel Arteta they have won eight of their nine home games this season in the league and only lost one draw against Newcastle.

1. The Arsenal triumph is paid to [1.46].

If we look back, the three duels that these two squads have played in the Premier ended with goals from both sides.

2. Both teams score are quoted at [1.84].

16:15 – UD Almería vs. Real Betis – LaLiga

Andalusian derby at the Power Horse Stadium, where the fifth best venue in the First Division will receive a Betis in low hours.

the verdiblancos they have never beaten UD Almería away from home and his last two visits are counted as losses.

1. The win for UD Almeria is paid to [2.95].

Nobody has seen more red cards this season than Betis (10) and comes from a duel against Celta de Vigo in which Luiz Felipe was sent off for the third time this season.

2. The Real Betis receives a red card is quoted at [7.0].

17:00 – Monaco vs. PSG – Ligue 1

After the bump in the French Cup and with the Champions League just around the corner, this match could go into the background for the Parisians, who will play without Mbappé or Messi.

As if that were not enough, the Monegasques they have won three of their last five meetings ante el PSG in the Ligue 1.

1. The victory of AS Monaco is paid to [2.6].

Nobody scores more goals in this competition than Galtier (54) and Monaco (48), so we can expect an entertaining duel.

2. Both teams score is quoted at [1.56].

20:00 – Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal – Club World Cup

The whites will look for their fifth title in this competition, where they have won the two finals they have played against Asian teams.

The Merengue team arrives as a great favourite, especially considering that Al Hilal gave the surprise in the semifinals, eliminating Flamengo.

1. The triumph of Real Madrid in the 90 minutes is paid to [1.24].

For this final, Ancelotti’s men will be reinforced with Benzema y Military. The Frenchman has scored seven goals in nine games after the World Cup in Qatar.

2. Karim Benzema scores a goal during the 90 minutes is quoted at [1.6].

21:00 – Valencia CF vs. Athletic Club – LaLiga

Alarm in Mestalla. The ches are immersed in the fight for relegation and still They haven’t been able to win a game in LaLiga after the World Cup.

In addition, these two teams met at the end of January in the Copa del Rey and the lions qualified after a clear victory by 1-3.

1. The victory for Athletic Club is paid to [2.45].

Oihan Sancet has been the name of the week at Athletic Club after his hat-trick against Cádiz and it will arrive hungry to continue increasing its numbers.

2. Oihan Sancet scores at any time a [3.3].