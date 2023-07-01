What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Saturday, July 1

01/07/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

Discover the best sporting events of the day and check our predictions to bet now on Betfair.

We start a new month with the quarterfinals of the European Sub-21 as the main attraction. Also, there is football in Brazil y Argentinawhile, in tennis, the final of the ATP250 in Majorca.

18:00 – Adrian Mannarino vs. Christopher Eubanks – ATP Mallorca

Con Wimbledon just around the corner, the tournaments rush their draws and advance the finals to Saturday. In this case, Werewolf -number 43- will face Eubanks77 in the ranking, by 250 points.

You can see this final live through Betfair Live Video.

The game of serve and net proposed by the French tennis player adapts perfectly to the grass and could create a lot of havoc in a Eubanks that before arriving in Mallorca I was not reaping good results on this surface.

1. The victory of Adrian Mannarino is paid to [1.67]

However, it will be a tight match. Eubanks has disputed, at least, and tie break in each roundwhile Mannarino has reached the tiebreaker in two of their three previous meetings.

2. More than 24.5 games is quoted at [1.83]

21:00 – Spain Sub-21 vs. Switzerland U21 – European

Santi Denia’s team seeks to qualify for semifinals and also a ticket for the Paris 2024 Olympic Gamessomething they would get in the event of victory and France or England also win. Read here the best preview of the meeting.

Opposite will be a Switzerland that has already lost to the little red in the month of March and comes from giving a bad image in the group stage, qualifying with only three points and a goal difference of -3the second worst among the sixteen participating countries.

1. The triumph of Spain Under-21 and more than 1.5 goals in the 90 minutes is paid to [1.55]

After a somewhat complicated debut, Abel Ruiz has seen the door in his last two games and the qualifying options for Spain will pass through his boots.

2. Abel Ruiz scores a goal during the 90 minutes is quoted at [2.4]

22:30 – San Lorenzo vs. Rosario Central – Argentine Professional League

Partidazo en el Bidegain. Saint Lawrencethird with 38 points, will receive a visit from Central Rosaryone of the possible destinations for Ángel Di María now that he’s free. The scoundrels arrive sixth, but only three units behind the Barça team.

As a local, the crows have not lost in the league since last September (River Plate, 0-1), while Rosario Central is a complete disaster away from home: two wins in his most recent 21 outings. And in their last thirteen visits to the Nuevo Gasómetro, the Rosario team have only won once.

1. The victory of San Lorenzo is paid to [1.85]

Insúa’s team barely has conceded 8 goals in 21 games this season in the Argentine Professional League and is, by far, the most solid in defense of the entire competition.

2. Both teams do not score is quoted at [1.55]

23:30 – Flamengo vs. Fortaleza – Serie A

He Mengao has no margin of error in the league and he needs the three points to not distance himself from the Botafogo (-8). in front will be Fortalezaof good present and that looking for his fourth consecutive victory.

You can enjoy the entire Brazilian Serie A through Betfair Live Video.

Winning at the Maracana are big words and Flamengo has only lost once as a local in this Brasileirao. In addition, the red and black box has six victories in its last seven games.

1. The Flamengo’s triumph is paid to [1.7]

However, Fortaleza is going through a good moment and will try to put his rival on the ropes. In his last five visits to Flamengo, the tricolor cast saw a door in four of them.

2. Over 2.5 goals is quoted at [1.8]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

